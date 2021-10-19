There are more actors playing Batman than ever before.

Heck, Robert Pattinson, Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton are all slated to reprise their roles as Bruce Wayne in films coming out over the next two years. Plus, there are James Gunn's plans for the character - now that he's taken over the DCU and announced a Batman film titled The Brave and The Bold.

So, now is the perfect time to catch up on the Batman film universe. We're helping you figure out how to binge it now by rounding up every Batman movie and show and laying out the best order to watch them all. But to be honest, this got complicated quickly. Unlike some film franchises, such as Marvel's, there isn't a singular chronology to follow, especially when it comes to the live-action Batman films, which have been repeatedly rebooted.

For instance, Warner Bros' original Batman Anthology began anew with Christopher Nolan's Trilogy. There is also the wider DC Cinematic Universe to consider, where Batman sometimes plays a pivotal or background role but isn't actually seen. While Batman never appeared in 2017's Wonder Woman, he did instigate the film's plot. Batman's Wayne Enterprises is also mentioned in 2013's Man of Steel. And let's not forget the DC Animated Universe too, which is loaded with Batman content. As a result, we can't give you a single, clearly defined viewing order.

So, we've come up with multiple orders, all starring the Caped Crusader. Skip to the bottom for our bulleted list, spoiler-free versions of these orders.

Every Batman live-action movie in chronological order

NOTE: THERE MAY BE SPOILERS BELOW.

The Adam West movie

This is a standalone film. It's a good starting point for the films if you really want to immerse yourself in all things Batman. It was intended to be released by 20th Century Fox before the 1966 series on ABC, but it hit cinemas two months after the premiere of season one's final episode.

Batman: The Movie (1966)

The character of Batman first appeared in Detective Comics No. 27 in 1939. He was originally named the "Bat-Man," though is also referred to as the Caped Crusader or the Dark Knight. It wasn't until 1966 that Adam West took on the role in a live-action film, starring alongside Burt Ward as Robin. The film actually premiered after the first season of the Batman TV show, which we'll get to later.

Batman: The Movie is interesting because it features not one but four of Batman's most famous nemeses: The Riddler, The Penguin, Catwoman, and Cesar Romero's Joker. This group of supervillains all team up to try to defeat Batman, with the hopes of taking over the world.

The Batman Motion Picture Anthology

Warner Bros kicked off the original cinematic universe of live-action Batman films with the release of Tim Burton's Batman in 1989. That film, and the three films that follow, really set the stage for the next 25 years, in which superheroes dominate the box office. Interestingly, three different actors play Batman in this "anthology", and the films themselves vary in both theme and quality.

There's also an impressive collection of actors featured, from Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson to Jim Carrey and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Batman (1989)

This is the first "modern" Batman film. It sees Michael Keaton take on the mantle of the Caped Crusader in order to clean up the streets of Gotham ahead of its bicentennial. When a gunfight breaks out at the Axis Chemical plant between the police and a group of gangsters led by Jack Nicholson's Jack Napier, Batman of course responds. In the ensuing fight, Napier is dropped into a vat of chemicals and left for dead.

However, he emerges, having been transformed into the madman known as the Joker. It's up to Batman to stop him before he poisons the population of Gotham with a deadly Smylex gas that causes hysterical laughter in its victims before they ultimately perish.

Batman Returns (1992)

After defeating the Joker, Michael Keaton's Batman must battle his next foe, The Penguin, played by Danny Devito, who partnered with a seedy millionaire, Max Shreck (Christopher Walken), to escape the sewers beneath Gotham. Batman began a romantic relationship with Shreck's secretary, Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman, played by Michelle Pfeiffer), and in the end, it's not just the Penguin's plot to abduct and murder the firstborn sons of Gotham citizens that Batman must contend with, but also Catwoman's thirst for vengeance against Shreck.

Batman Forever (1995)

Michael Keaton and Tim Burton declined to return for another Batman film, unfortunately for us. This meant Batman Forever has a much lighter and quirky tone than the previous films. Val Kilmer plays Batman this time, as he goes up against both Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones) and the Riddler (Jim Carrey). This film also introduces Robin (played by Chris O'Donnell) to a modern-day audience.

While Batman attempts to leave his crime-fighting persona behind to live a normal life with Chase Meridian (Nicole Kidman), the Riddler discovers his true identity, thanks to a brainwave device he invented, which leads to Chase's capture and Bruce's realization that he will always be Batman.

Batman and Robin (1997)

While often derided as the absolute worst offering in the Batman series, 90s kids might disagree. We think Batman and Robin is worth a rewatch.

George Clooney plays Batman here, but Chris O'Donnell returns as Robin. The good guys also add a Batgirl to their lineup, the iconic Alicia Silverstone. And the trio face-off against Arnold Schwarzenegger's Dr. Freeze and Uma Thurman's Poison Ivy. What a cast! We even get to see their masked henchman, Bane (Jeep Swenson). Perhaps the best part, though, is the 7,000 ice-related puns said by Dr. Freeze.

The Dark Knight Trilogy

SQUIRREL_167538

With the end of the first Batman Anthology, also came the end of bat nipples. There was a plan for a fifth film, centered around the villain Scarecrow, which marinated for nearly a decade until Christopher Nolan took over and brought the Batman franchise to unprecedented heights.

Batman Begins (2005)

So, it's hard to believe this, with the way most superhero franchises work today, but it took five films for us to see the full Batman origin story on the big screen. This film follows Christian Bale's Bruce Wayne, all the way from the murder of his parents to his journey across the world, where he learns to fight and is recruited into the League of Shadows by Liam Neeson's Henri Ducard.

Once he finally returns home, he must battle the Scarecrow (Cillian Murphy), who uses a mind-altering toxin to cause terrifying hallucinations.

The Dark Knight (2008)

This film serves as a crowning achievement for perhaps all superhero films. We see Batman face-off with his most dangerous nemesis, the Joker, who is played by the late Heath Ledger. Joker assumes control of Gotham's organized crime world, hatches a devious plot, and disfigures the city's district attorney, Harvey Dent, all while trying to force Batman to break his only rule: Refusing to kill any of his enemies.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

The Dark Knight Trilogy comes to its conclusion with the arrival of Bane (Tom Hardy) in the city of Gotham. Bruce Wayne has become a recluse since convincing Commissioner Gordon (Gary Oldman) to blame him for Harvey Dent's rampage, and as a result, Batman hasn't been seen in eight years. The reality of his life-fighting criminals every night has also set in for Bruce, as a visit to the doctor shows the litany of ways his body has begun to break down. This leaves him wholly unprepared to face Bane, a former member of the League of Shadows, who comes to Gotham to complete Ra's Al Ghul's plan of destroying the city.

Extended DC Cinematic Universe

SQUIRREL_167554

When Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight was released, another little-known company you probably never heard about, Marvel, began making its own comic films. So, it made sense for DC, with its huge backlog of characters, to create its own wider cinematic universe with Batman tie-ins.

Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Batman vs Superman picks up 18 months after the events of 2013's Man of Steel. Ben Affleck portrays a version of Bruce Wayne who has been fighting bad guys for 20 years. He views Superman (Henry Cavill) as an existential threat to humanity. Meanwhile, Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) is making his own plans for dealing with Superman, including obtaining a bunch of kryptonite and gaining access to General Zod's body.

Batman learns of the stash of kryptonite at Lexcorp and steals it, allowing him to create a Kryptonite-powered suit to defeat Superman.

Suicide Squad (2016)

Suicide Squad follows a group of imprisoned criminals from the DC Universe, such as Deadshot (Will Smith) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), who are offered reduced sentences in return for completing a highly dangerous mission that they're unlikely to survive. The film features Ben Affleck's Batman in a few scenes while building up to the formation of the Justice League.

Justice League (2017) and Zach Snyder's Justice League (2021)

The first Justice League began with Zack Snyder directing, but he was forced to leave the production following a tragedy. Joss Whedon then came on to finish the film, and it all turned out pretty badly. The film was a mess, and years later, we're still finding out more about the unhealthy working environment that Whedon fostered on set.

This leads us to the Snyder Cut, released in 2021 on HBO Max. It's four hours long and far from perfect, but it's a much better version of the film. It opens two years after Superman's death, and humanity is still reeling from his loss. Ben Affleck's Batman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman have begun the process of forming a team that can help protect humanity from threats they could never hope to face on their own.

Joker (2019)

Joker is an origin story for Batman's greatest villain. It follows Arthur Fleck, played by Joaquin Phoenix, a disturbed man who hopes to be a comedian. We see him transform into the madman known as the Joker. The film also shows us the death of Bruce Wayne's parents once again, just in case you haven't seen it enough.

It's hard to place Joker on this timeline for a few reasons. It's an origin story set in 1981 -- but when writer/director Todd Phillips wrote the script, he wanted it to be a standalone film that had nothing to do with the DC Extended Universe. However, in the time since then, Joker has been nominated for 11 Academy Awards, and Warner Bros, the company that owns the rights to Batman, has announced yet another Batman reboot starring Robert Pattinson as Batman. So it wouldn't surprise us if Joker ends up having more to do with the DC Universe. Currently, there are no plans for a sequel though.

The Batman (2022 - now in cinemas)

The most recent reboot of Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman sees a young Batman finishing up his first year fighting crime as he teams up with Commissioner Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and Batwoman (Zoe Kravitz) to take on The Riddler (Paul Dano) and The Penguin (Colin Farrell). You can check out the trailer for the film here.

Every Batman live-action series in chronological order

There is no "right order" here, as they're all disconnected and not chronological. So, we recommend watching them in order of release. You can watch these before or after the films. It won't make much of a difference, though perhaps watch 1966's Batman before Batman: The Movie.

The Batman (1943 - theatrical series)

This is the very first live-action Batman, and it stars Lewis Wilson. It's a 15-chapter series from Columbia Pictures that premiered in theatres and is now available to watch on YouTube.

Batman and Robin (1949 - theatrical series)

Another serial production from Columbia, both Batman (Robert Lowery) and Robin (Johnny Duncan) appear and go up against the Wizard. This series, which also ran in theatres, is sometimes known as The New Adventures of Batman and Robin the Boy Wonder. It’s currently available on YouTube, as well.

Batman (1966 to 1969 - TV series)

This is Adam West's first appearance as the Caped Crusader - even before his live-action 1966 film. He maintains the role for three seasons on ABC, offering a more comedic take, especially compared to the modern versions of the Dark Knight.

Gotham (2014 to 2019 - TV series)

Gotham premiered in 2014 on Fox and follows a young Commissioner Gordon (Ben McKenzie) as he starts out his career in the aftermath of the murder of Bruce Wayne’s parents. It also features a young Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz), who is dealing with the death of his parents while being raised by Alfred (Sean Pertwee). The series introduces many villains who go on to cause problems for Batman in the future.

Titans (2018 to present - TV series)

Titans airs on The CW and follows the story of Dick Grayson, otherwise known as Batman's sidekick, Robin. He left that mantle behind, though, and became the leader of the group of heroes known as the Titans. A major storyline in the show is based around Dick's former life as Robin and his relationship with Bruce Wayne, played by Iain Glen in Titans.

Pennyworth (2019 to present - TV series)

If you've ever wondered how Alfred raised Bruce Wayne, then Epix has a show for you: Pennyworth. It follows the butler, but long before he was a butler. Instead, it shows him as a young man fresh out of serving as a member of the SAS and trying to start a security company in 1960.

The show is more of a spy-thriller series than a superhero show, with Alfred, played by Jack Bannon, being targeted by a group looking to seize control of London. Fortunately, he has help from an American group led by none other than Batman's parents.

Batwoman (2019 to present - TV series)

This show is part of the CW channel's Arrowverse, which is made up of a roster of TV shows based on characters from DC comics. The series' second season debuted in January 2021, and the CW has already ordered a third season. It follows Kate Kane, who is Bruce Wayne's cousin. She decides to take up the mantle and protect Gotham in Batman's absence. Ruby Rose played Kate Kane for the first season but was replaced by Wallis Day for the second season and subsequent episodes.

