Catch up on The Batman 2: Robert Pattinson will don the cape and cowl again, and Director Matt Reeves has shared details on the script's progress.

In an announcement made at CinemaCon 2022, Warner Bro Motion Picture Group confirmed that The Batman 2 is a go. Matt Reeves is returning as director and Robert Pattinson will don the iconic cape and cowl once again. Reeves has also been opening up recently about his work on the script. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming sequel.

The Batman 2: What we know so far

The Batman recap

First, let's talk about The Batman. It was one of the biggest releases of 2022. Directed by Matt Reeves, the film was produced by Dylan Clark and was a Warner Bros Pictures production.

It stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role as the Caped Crusader. He earned critical acclaim for his fresh take on the broody character, and Reeves bringing a dark, gritty vision to the world of Gotham. The story, which has strong elements of detective noir, follows Bruce Wayne as he navigates the corrupt streets of Gotham, using his alter ego, the Caped Crusader, to clean up the city and bring justice to its citizens. The film features an all-star cast, including Colin Farrell as the infamous Penguin, Paul Dano as the Riddler, and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman.

The Penguin

In January 2023, Matt Reeves spilled some exciting details about The Batman sequel in an interview with Collider. The director revealed that The Penguin, the upcoming HBO Max miniseries starring Colin Farrell, will have a significant tie-in to The Batman 2. Reeves teased that the miniseries will play a crucial role in setting up the highly-anticipated sequel.

Condiment King

In a recent interview with ComicBook to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Cloverfield, Reeves was asked about the villains he had in mind for The Batman 2.

The director was tight-lipped about the answer, but he did touch upon Robert Pattinson's admiration for the quirky character, Condiment King. He's a supervillain from the DC Comics Universe known for his gimmick of using condiments as weapons. *Pattinson had expressed his interest in incorporating the character during the press tour for the first film.) Reeves noted that his comments were not meant as confirmation that Condiment King would appear in the sequel. Instead, it was Reeves' way of answering a question he didn't know how to answer.

The future of the DCEU

Recent changes at DC Studios, with James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm, have seen a major shake-up in plans for the DCEU. While films like Wonder Woman 3 have been cancelled and actors like Henry Cavil and Dwayne Johnson won't be reprising their roles in the DCEU, Gunn has promised that the characters and stories of the DCU will receive the time and attention they deserve.

Unfortunately, most details for the sequel have been kept under wraps, from the plot to the release date to even the official title. However, Reeves' recent updates have provided a rough estimate on when to expect the film's release -- and it won't be anytime before 2025, as the sequel is currently in pre-production.

The Batman 2: Cast

Robert Pattinson is set to return as the Dark Knight, Bruce Wayne. While the return of other cast members has yet to be confirmed, it's possible we could see Zoe Kravitz, Jeffery Wright, and Andy Serkis reprising their roles as Catwoman, Jim Gordon, and Alfred, respectively.

The Batman 2: Where to stream

The Batman was made available to stream on HBO Max. One can assume The Batman 2 will arrive on HBO Max too, if it's still around in a few years.

Warner Bros

The Batman 2: How to catch up

For those wanting to brush up on the first installment before the sequel, The Batman is now available for streaming. Also, check out Pocket-lint's guide on all the Batman TV shows and movies in order.