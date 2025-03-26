This article is sponsored by Baseus. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Pocket-lint editorial staff.

When it comes to creating a safe home for your family, installing an outdoor security camera is a smart first step. Not only does a security camera capture suspicious activity, but it also acts as a deterrent, announcing to any potential bad actors: Watch your step, because we’re watching you! When selecting a camera, you want to rely on a company with a proven track record in the home security and smart electronics space.

Baseus is an award-winning high-tech company that engineers consumer electronics and smart-home solutions for longevity with an ongoing focus on optimizing user experience. New for 2025 and just released in the UK is the Baseus S1 Outdoor Security Camera, an AI-driven, super-durable outdoor camera that is both battery- and sun-powered for extended battery life.

Whether you're new to the security camera market or you're looking for a smart upgrade, the Baseus S1 has all the major must-haves of an outdoor camera that can deliver high-quality video footage while withstanding the elements through every season.

Intelligent sun-powered tracking system

Baseus S1 Outdoor Security Camera See at Baseus

Adding a solar panel to an outdoor security camera is a guaranteed way to extend your battery life. But not all solar panels are created equal. The Baseus S1 camera's industry-leading wireless design and sun-powered tracking system ensures that you're always powered up. Unlike fixed solar panels, which get limited sun exposure, the Baseus S1's solar panel moves a total of 80° from left to right, following the sun and maximizing its overall sunlight exposure.

Compared to traditional fixed solar panels, the Baseus S1 can capture 100% more sunlight, doubling the efficiency of your panels for added battery longevity and the peace of mind that your camera won't fail you.

No outdoor wall plug? No worries. Thanks to the Baseus S1's wireless design, you're not tethered to a specific plug-adjacent location, so you can optimize the camera's placement for sun exposure and surveillance. Plus, with its enormous 10,400mAh battery capacity, the Baseus S1 is built for uninterrupted operation year-round.

Crisp, 2K clarity with advanced night vision

Baseus

If your video footage is grainy or tricky to decipher, your security camera is basically useless. Quality and clarity are key when you’re keeping an eye on your property and its surroundings. Whether it's peak sunlight during the afternoon or low light while the house is asleep, the Baseus S1 can reliably capture the vivid details you need.

With 2K video resolution and an ultra-wide 145° field-of-view lens, you have broad coverage of your space that comes through crystal clear. When you want to capture those finer details, the 8x digital zoom can pinpoint details up close - such as licence pla