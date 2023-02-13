Bang & Olufsen has announced a partnership with the Scuderia Ferrari F1 racing team that includes its logo on the side of the 2023 cars driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, plus the creation of fan experiences to take place during the season's numerous Grand Prix.

The Danish audio brand had previously sponsored Williams, after announcing a multi-year partnership - we interviewed Williams driver Alex Albon about it during last year's British Grand Prix. However, that deal seems to have been cut short. We've contacted B&O to confirm.

Bang & Olufsen branded stores will feature Ferrari experiences too, although we're yet to discover what that will entail. Hopefully, the new partnership will result in special edition devices, maybe themed headphones. We'd particularly like to see Ferrari F1-insired Portal gaming headphones, for example.

"We are pleased to welcome Bang & Olufsen on board as an official partner," said Ferrari CEO, Benedetto Vigna.

"For almost a century, the company has been a byword for state of-the-art audio technology, combined with cutting edge design. Like Ferrari, Bang & Olufsen is a point of reference in its field, pushing the boundaries in this sector through constant research into materials and style. The two companies have a lot in common, therefore we have high expectations for this partnership."

As part of the company's trackside activities, B&O will install several high-end products, including its Beolab speakers and TVs. That could also include the brand's Beosound Theatre soundbar that Pocket-lint saw (and heard) during the IFA trade show last year.

The 2023 Formula One season starts with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 5 March 2023 (with practice and qualification the couple of days before), while the last race takes place in Abu Dhabi on 26 November. Pre-season testing kicks off shortly - on 23 February. It will again be screened live in its entirety on Sky in the UK (and Now). Channel 4 will also broadcast the 2023 British Grand Prix live thanks to a long-standing rights deal partnership with Sky.

Highlights of all the races will also appear on C4 (and All 4) throughout the season.