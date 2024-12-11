Key Takeaways Balatro+ has won Apple's Arcade Game of the Year.

Available on iOS and other gaming platforms, Balatro is a roguelike card game that is a mix of poker and solitaire.

Balatro is also nominated for Game of the Year at the Game Awards.

As the year draws to a close, Apple has revealed the winners of its 2024 App Store Awards. Many groundbreaking apps for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Vision Pro took the spotlight. But one app in particular that has won an award caught my eye. That app is Balatro+.

That's right. Balatro+ has won Apple's Arcade Game of the Year. The addicting roguelike card game is a unique mix of poker and solitaire and quickly became a sensation since it launched earlier this year. LocalThunk is the game's developer, and it is available on iOS through Apple Arcade or the App Store as a one-time purchase.

The game is also available on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and the Nintendo Switch.

Another big award could be on the way for Balatro

Balatro is nominated for Game of the Year at the VGAs

With one game of the year award under its belt, Balatro still has a shot at another. The Game Awards is this Thursday, December 12, and Balatro is up for the show's highest honor, Game of the Year. However, there is some stiff competition. It's nominated alongside Astro Bot, Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring Shadow the Erdtree, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Metaphor: Refantazio. Balatro is in a crowded field of AAA games this year, but its chances are favorable if Apple's award is any indication.

If it doesn't win Game of the Year, Balatro still has a shot in four other categories, including Best Game Direction, Best Independent Game, Best Debut Indie Game, and Best Mobile Game. Those categories look much more favorable for Balatro to win, and its odds of walking away with at least one Game Award on Thursday night seem to be increasing.

I have only played a few Balatro matches, but I can see why so many people find it endearing. Balatro's Apple Arcade Game of the Year win is a fantastic accomplishment and hopefully a sign of more awards to come. Other games that won Apple's App Store awards this year include AFK Journey, Thank Goodness You're Here! and Squad Busters.