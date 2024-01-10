Key Takeaways Ayaneo announces the Next Lite handheld gaming device to compete with Valve's Steam Deck at CES 202

The Next Lite features Hall Effect joysticks, a 7-inch 800p display, a 47Wh battery, and X-axis linear motors. The screen resolution is lower compared to other Ayaneo models.

Ayaneo did not disclose the full specifications or price of the Next Lite, but it claims to offer flagship experiences and affordability. Subscriptions open on Jan. 11, but it's unclear what this entails.

Ayaneo is bringing a new handheld gaming device to the market in an attempt to take on Valve's Steam Deck, as announced at CES 2024. The Next Lite features the same design for which the company is known, but it gets SteamOS, which the company claims will make it more affordable than its other devices (and others on the market). The Linux-based operating system allows the handheld to play many games, though it doesn't offer the full selection of PC games available on Windows.

What is the Ayaneo Next Lite?

Valve's Steam Deck has ushered in a new era of PC gaming, with several companies now offering their own handheld gaming devices. For example, MSI just announced the Claw.

Ayaneo offers what it describes as "top-tier flagship design and texture" on the Next Lite, but it provides "outstanding cost-effectiveness." Outside of including SteamOS, the company didn't delve too deeply into what kind of cuts it plans to make to get that cost-effectiveness, so we'll have to wait and see.

We do know that the Ayaneo Next Lite features Hall Effect joysticks, a 7-inch 800p display, a 47Wh battery, and X-axis linear motors. That 800p screen is one place this model lacks compared to its other models. For example, the 2S features a 1920X1200 resolution, which will create more vibrant graphics than the lower-res screen on the Next Lite.

More CES coverage 7 of the weirdest, wackiest things at CES 2024 CES is known for exciting tech announcements, but some odd ones creep in, too.

The company didn't reveal the full specs for the device, so we don't know what kind of GPU and processor will power the handheld gaming machine. In fact, we don't even know if the company plans to use AMD or Intel with this model (perhaps it'll offer configurations with both).

Ayaneo also said it offers flagship experiences on the device, so we can expect it to be at least powerful enough to run many of the top PC games currently available on SteamOS.

Ayaneo Next Lite price and availability

Unfortunately, the company hasn't announced the price yet, so we can only speculate. The fact that it's pushing cost-effectiveness as its main selling point means it should be cheaper than Ayaneo's other offerings. At the time of writing, the Ayaneo Air 1S is the company's most inexpensive device, costing $900. If this is marketed as affordable, it should come in for lower than that; perhaps we could even see a $500 or $600 price.

The company said that "subscriptions" open at 9:30 PM on Jan. 11. We're not sure exactly what the company means by subscriptions in this case. Still, it could mean pre-orders or the company could be selling its more affordable handheld gaming computer with a subscription.