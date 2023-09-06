Disney+ has made quite an impact since it landed on our televisions, opening up a world of streaming possibilities and bringing with it some heavy-hitting brands, such as Star Wars and Marvel.

With new content landing on those services, it's a perfect time to take on the service or return to that lapsed subscription - and you can get it for £1.99 a month for the next three months.

Disney+ has a regular price of £7.99, so this deal saves you £6 a month over the next 3 months. That's a total saving of £18, but if you've been unsure about the service then this is a great way to dive in a give it a test. There's loads of content in place already and loads launching over the coming months that you'll be able to sample.

Of course, there's the whole of the MCU on there, as well as the complete Star Wars saga and those Disney classics, but you can also sample many other great shows. That includes the likes of Welcome to Wrexham Season 2, you can catchup with Coleen Rooney's Wagatha Story in a three-part documentary, there's The Kardashians Season 4, Loki Season 2 and a whole lot more.

This offer is open between 6 September and 20 September for new and returning subscribers in the UK. So if you cancelled your subscription after first sampling it at launch a couple of years ago, here's an affordable way to get back in and binge some more Disney content through the autumn months.

If it's not for you, then cancelling is easy too. All you have to do is head into your account settings on Disney+ and click on "Cancel subscription" and you'll be done.

Disney+ remains one of the more affordable streaming services and the back-catalogue of family favourites makes it a great choice for those with children - and with services like Star and FX included, you can find plenty for adults to catch up on too.