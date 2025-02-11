Summary Automatic content recognition (ACR) collects data on what's on your screen and how long you watch it.

The large amounts of data can go to TV manufacturers, streaming services, advertisers, and data analytics firms.

It's possible to turn off ACR settings on your smart TV, but manufacturers try to make it as hard as possible.

Your smart TV , like so many other devices in your world that are connected to the internet, wants to know as much about you as possible. Your TV wants to know which shows and movies you like and which ones you don't like. It wants to know for how long you'll watch something new before giving up, and how much time you spend on one particular streaming service versus another.

There are a lot of consumers concerned and off-put by smart TVs having cameras and potentially keeping tabs on what you're doing. However, your smart TV can also keep tabs on what's on the screen, which should also be a bit concerning. It does this through something called automatic content recognition (ACR), and it's a powerful tool manufacturers, streaming services, and advertisers wield to learn about you and influence you. Here's everything you need to know about automatic content recognition; and how you can get rid of it.

What is automatic content recognition?

This powerful feature collects data on you

Automatic content recognition is a fairly simple technology. Basically, it's a tool that identifies what is playing on your TV screen. That includes whether you're watching content on a streaming service or cable TV, or playing video games on a console. It can figure out if you're watching a commercial or uses an app for content. It analyzes both audio and video, looking at the pixels on screen and listening to the sound, taking that information and comparing it to a database in order to determine what's playing on screen.

Not only does it track what's on the screen, but it also takes note of how long that program is being viewed. So it knows if you started a show and didn't finish it, or if you watched a big superhero blockbuster and then watched the sequel soon after. It can track if you change the channel when a commercial comes on screen, and what sources or services you prefer the most over others.

ACR collects a lot of data on your viewing habits! Whether that's a good or bad thing is another matter.

Where does all the ACR data go to?

A lot of groups have hands on your info

So, ACR collects information on your personal viewing habits, and the viewing habits of countless others. This data goes to a lot of different places. To start, it's collected by your TV manufacturer, such as Samsung, Sony, LG, or Vizio. For those operating systems like webOS or Tizen that want to show you specific shows it wants you to watch (or thinks you might like), the data collected by ACR can be helpful. The OS will recommend shows it thinks you might like.

That data doesn't stay with manufacturers, though. Apps and streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ can access it as well, so that they can figure out just how popular shows are, looking at whether people start and stop titles or binge episode after episodes. The data can also go to advertisers, marketing agencies, and data analytics firms. Basically, anyone who has the opportunity to make money from the knowledge of what you like to watch can get access to this data.

How to turn off Automatic Content Recognition

Search deep down into your smart TV settings