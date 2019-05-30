You may have just invested in a Google Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max, or perhaps you have an existing third-party Google smart display like the Lenovo Smart Clock from a few years back. Whatever Google smart display you have, it's likely you're pleased as punch at your control-all-things smart control centre. They are excellent after all.

Then it gets to night time though, the lights go down, but the Hub's screen is still shining bright in your kitchen, bedroom, living room or wherever you have it placed. That's not so great.

We know it all too well: we've been at pains in the past to find the necessary settings for our Nest Hub and older Lenovo Smart Clock to dim to mono and be dark enough to get some sleep.

Don't worry though, we are here to help. Here's how to fix any auto-brightness qualms on Google smart displays, from the native Nest Hub, Nest Hub (2nd generation) and Nest Hub Max, to third party offerings like the Lenovo Smart Clock.

How to change display settings on Nest Hub and Lenovo Smart Clock

There is more than one settings screen related to brightness that you need to be concerned with when it comes to the Nest Hub devices and third-party offerings like the Lenovo Smart Clock and, given how the user interface is different to Google's Android phones, you might not immediately stumble upon what you need.

In order to change the display settings on the Nest Hub or Lenovo Smart Clock so you can either get it to automatically dim at night, or not dim at all if you prefer, follow the steps below:

Swipe up from the bottom of the Nest Hub or Lenovo Clock's screen Tap on the Settings cog in the bottom right corner Tap on Display within the menu Choose between Light, Dark and Auto

If you choose Auto, your Hub/Clock's display will automatically adjust based on the time of day and ambient light. If the Nest Hub or Lenovo Clock's display is then too dark, keep reading and we will take you through how to brighten it up.

How to adjust brightness control on Nest Hub and Lenovo Clock

If your Hub/Clock doesn't have default automatic brightness on, you can change this too, as well as decide if you want your smart display to be brighter or darker.

To control the brightness of your Nest Hub or Lenovo Smart Clock, follow the steps below:

Swipe up from the bottom of the Nest Hub or Lenovo Clock's screen (or any other third party Google Assistant smart speaker Tap on the brightness 'sun' symbol in the bottom left corner You'll then be greeted with a slider for adjusting brightness between 1-10

What you need to do for auto brightness adjustment is simply tap the sun symbol again so it shows an 'A' within it and says "Automatic brightness on/off" on the device's screen.

It's as simple as that. No separate switch within software or on the hardware, no deep menu digging - which won't actually help you beyond adjusting the finer points - and now you can have the ideal low-level brightness you'll need if your Hub/Clock happens to live on your bedside table.

It's worth mentioning that Google has discontinued support for third party smart displays so devices like the Lenovo Smart Clock won't get new features going forward, but they will continue to work and you will still be able to do all of the above.