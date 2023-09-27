In the world of high-performance, eco-friendly mobility, Ausom is a name that's making waves, and its debut in the US market is causing quite a stir.

At the heart of its exciting entry is the flagship product, the Ausom Leopard - an off-road electric scooter designed to change your perception of adventure. With a commitment to quality, eco-friendliness, and superior performance, Ausom is set to ignite the spirit of adventure in all who dare to ride the Leopard.

Power and speed to thrill

The Ausom Leopard boasts a formidable 1000W motor that propels riders to a top speed of 34mph. It's not just about speed, though; this off-road beast has a 25% climb angle, making it an ideal companion for tackling steep hills and rough terrain.

With a robust 48V 20.8Ah battery, it can effortlessly power your adventures for up to 52 miles on a single charge. That's a lot of ground to cover in one go! So, if you enjoy exploring the beaten track, you can do so with your trusty companion; the Ausom Leopard, knowing you’ll be able to get home safe and sound, with plenty of power behind you.

Built to conquer

Ausom

One of the standout features of the Ausom Leopard is its rugged build. The tough swingarms on this scooter deliver outstanding shock absorption, ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride even when you're traversing challenging and uneven terrain. It's like having your own suspension system for a truly enjoyable ride.

That’s why the Leopard is a great choice if you enjoy riding across different terrain; you can breeze down the smooth streets of the city, and then take a shortcut via the dirt track without facing any problems.

The SUV-inspired design of the Leopard is enhanced by its two robust off-road tires measuring 10 inches in diameter and 3.15 inches in width. These hard-wearing, shock-resistant tires are built to withstand a variety of terrains, allowing you to conquer the untamed wilderness with ease. Whether you're navigating gravel trails, sandy dunes, or rocky paths, the Leopard's tires have got you covered.

Safety first

Ausom knows that safety is paramount when it comes to off-road adventures. That's why the Leopard is equipped with an advanced braking system that includes an e-brake and dual disc brakes. This combination offers greater precision, improved endurance, and enhanced safety, giving you the confidence to tackle any challenge that comes your way.

When the sun sets, the Leopard still shines. It comes with six bright lights to illuminate your path, ensuring that you can explore even in the darkest of nights. Safety should never be compromised, and Ausom has taken every measure to keep riders secure during their adventures.

Customizable comfort

Ausom

No two adventurers are alike, and Ausom understands that. The Leopard features a height-adjustable bar to accommodate riders of different heights, ensuring a comfortable and ergonomic riding experience. Additionally, it comes with a cozy removable seat, making long rides more enjoyable. You can tailor the Leopard to fit your preferences and ride in style.

An exclusive offer made for you

As a special launch offer, Ausom is excited to offer the Leopard for just $899.99, and if you use the code CAFEOFF, you'll get an extra $50 off.

You can find this fantastic deal on Geekbuying, an e-commerce platform partnered with Ausom. And if the Leopard has already piqued your interest, keep an eye out for Ausom's upcoming model, the Gallop, which promises to blow you away with its high performance.

Choose to be awesome, choose Ausom

The name "Ausom" is a clever play on the word "awesome," and it embodies the essence of what this innovative company is all about. Founded by a group of adventurers and experts, Ausom is driven by a passion for exploration and a desire to ignite the spirit of adventure in everyone who experiences their off-road electric scooters.

In a world where adventure awaits around every corner, the Ausom Leopard Off-Road Electric Scooter is your key to unlocking thrilling experiences. With its powerful motor, rugged design, and safety features, it's a versatile companion for those who dare to venture off the beaten path.

Don't miss the opportunity to grab the Leopard at a special launch price and join the Ausom adventure today!