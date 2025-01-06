Summary The Aurzen ZIP is a tri-fold portable projector that can fit in your pocket.

It can project a 720p image ranging from 20 to 80 inches.

The ZIP has a 5,000mAh battery capable of an hour and a half of video playback.

Typically, when you think of a projector, you think of one you may find in a home theater or the cinema. Aurzen, an entertainment technology company, is looking to revolutionize portable projectors in a whole new way.

At CES 2025, the company unveiled a tri-fold portable projector that is small enough to fit in your pocket. The device is called the Aurzen ZIP, which the company says is the "world's first tri-fold ultra-portable projector."

However, don't expect an insane 4K image from this device. Its size has some notable limitations -- mainly that it only projects a 720p image -- but the device is a cool piece of innovation nonetheless.

Your changes have been saved Aurzen ZIP The Aurzen ZIP was unveiled at CES 2025 and is the world's first tri-fold portable projector. It is capable of projecting a 720p image and has a Kickstarter campaign coming soon. Brand Aurzen Native Resolution 720p ANSI Lumens 100 Connectivity USB Type-C HDR No Audio Stereo Image Size 20-80 inches Battery life 5,000mAh Expand

The Aurzen ZIP can connect to your smartphone

It has a 5,000mAh battery for portable projecting

At first glance, the Aurzen ZIP reminded me of the Game Boy Advance SP, but its look quickly changes as it unfolds. The ZIP contains the world's smallest digital light processing (DLP) microchip, which allows it to project 720p images with a minimum size of 20 inches and a maximum of 80 inches. It has 100 ANSI lumens of brightness.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery, capable of an hour and a half of video playback and supports 24W USB Type-C charging. You can connect your smartphone to the Aurzen ZIP to project images and videos from your device. Aurzen has also created a wireless HDMI dongle for the device which you can use to stream content to the ZIP from other devices, like a Nintendo Switch or an Apple TV.

Its tri-fold design serves as a built-in stand, making the projector easy to set up anywhere. It also has a magnetic base for increased maneuverability. A release date and price for the ZIP have not been announced yet. If you want to get your hands on the device as soon as possible, Aurzen is planning a Kickstarter campaign to fund it, which is "coming soon." You can find out more about the Aurzen ZIP on its website.