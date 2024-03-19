Audio-Technica's M-series of headphones is iconic among audiophiles and musicians, and the ATH-M30x is no exception. This pair of headphones is one of the most affordable in the M-series, and is well-loved by many. I've owned these headphones for a few years, and have used them for everything from casual music listening to recording music myself.

With so many studio headphones to choose from, and tons of other over-ear options, are the ATH-M30x worth it, and for whom?

Audio-Technica ATH-M30x The Audio-Technica ATH-M30x is an affordable option for studio headphones, ideal for musicians, producers and podcasters. Pros Flat sound profile for recording

More affordable than other studio headphones

Lightweight and portable

Comes with a 1/8 to 1/4 inch adapter Cons Long cable isn't ideal for non-studio uses

Cable isn't detachable

Stiff ear pads $69 at Audio-Technica $69 at Amazon

Sound quality

Flat sound profile for studio uses

The Audio-Technica ATH-M30x, being made specifically as studio headphones, are well-suited for anyone who wants a flat sound profile. This would be anyone from musicians to audio engineers to producers, anyone who needs to hear the music in the exact way it was played. This allows for precision throughout the whole process of making music. Podcasters will also like the ATH-M30x for the same reasons. These headphones are great for listening to voices as they sound coming through the microphone without any of the bass boosting you would find on most consumer headphones.

The sound quality and analog connection of the ATH-M30x allows for the most precise, true-to-the-artist listening experience compared to regular consumer headphones.

The sound quality and analog connection of the ATH-M30x allows for the most precise, true-to-the-artist listening experience compared to regular consumer headphones. If you're listening to a lossless audio format, you can hear the full extent of the dynamic range of the track, and there won't be any distracting frequency boosts to mask the full intent of the track. The bass will be the volume the artist intended, and the highs will be too.

Design

Lightweight, portable, but a little uncomfortable

Wearing the ATH-M30x for extended periods of time could be a bit of a mixed bag, depending on who you are. The headphones are very lightweight, and they don't press too hard on the ears either, making them comfortable to wear if you have glasses. However, since they don't press very hard against your head, the earcups don't provide great isolation.

The earcups are also quite stiff, making it occasionally difficult to get a good seal around your ear, and if you don't like the feeling of stiff ear cups, they might cause some discomfort. The earcup material is also prone to cracking after extended use. For me, this started happening after about five years of wear.

The ATH-M30x's are adjustable, with a lot of range extension and swiveling points that make them easy to fit on smaller or larger-sized heads. The headphones fold up into a very small shape, which is great for storage or transport, and they come with a soft bag, so you can easily transport them.

Not the best looking pair of headphones

Studio headphones in general tend to be a bit chunky and not very aesthetically pleasing, and these headphones are no exception to that. They look like most other Audio-Technica headphones, but the large ear cups, long cable, and cheap-looking plastic housing doesn't make for the prettiest pair of headphones. The ATH-M30x is not for the fashionistas out there, unless that almost-vintage producer look is what you're going for.

Good for working in the studio, not so great for commutes

The ATH-M30x come with a three-meter cable, which is great for moving around a room or studio more freely while listening to music or performing. One big caveat is that the cable isn't detachable, like some of the higher end models in Audio-Technica's M-series, such as the M40x or M50x. The cable length makes it inconvenient for a lot of situations, like commuting, or going for a walk, or even working in an office, since you may step on it, or it might get tangled up in your chair if you're not careful.

However, the long cable is ideal for studio situations. If you're a musician, you have a bigger radius to move around with the headphones on, and if you're a technician or producer, you can move around the studio easily when you need to without worrying about the cable length.

Lastly, the headphones also come with a gold-plated 1/8 to 1/4 inch adapter for the 3.5mm cable, so you can plug them into an amplifier, audio interface, or keyboard as well as your computer or phone. This adapter is super handy to have if you’re a musician.

Verdict

The Audio-Technica ATH-M30x is a fantastic budget option for musicians, producers, and podcasters, anyone who wants a pair of studio monitors with a flat frequency response without breaking the bank. The long cable and the 1/8 to 1/4 inch adapter also make the ATH-M30x a great choice for musicians, so you can easily monitor while you play, and switch to the 3.5mm adapter for your computer. This is also a great pair of headphones for folks looking for a very simple pair of studio over-ears. There's no microphone, there's no unnecessary features or buttons, it's just a pair of plug-and-play headphones.

However, if you're looking for a portable pair of headphones for commuting, exercising, or working, the ATH-M30x may not be for you. Additionally, they aren't the pair of headphones for people looking for a more consumer-friendly sound profile, since the flat sound won't appeal to most for casual listening.

