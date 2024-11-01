Who doesn't love a good audiobook ? It's great for listening to while driving to work, out on a walk, or simply just lying in bed. If you're new to audiobooks , or have always wanted to give them a try, then this deal from Audible will pique your interest.

Audible is offering a great early Black Friday deal, allowing new users to sign up for three months of its Premium Plan for just $3 (0.99/month). If you've been putting off checking out Audible, it might be a good time to jump in. Audible is regularly $15 a month.

The offer is available now and is valid all the way until midnight PT on New Year's Eve, so you quite literally have the rest of 2024 to get this deal. The offer is available in the U.S. and Canada.

Audible $1 $15 Save $14 Audible is home to a massive library of audiobooks. The early Black Friday deal for new members is 0.99/mo for the first three months. The offer ends December 31st, 2024 at 11:59 PM PT. Subscription cost $15 per month Rollover Credits Yes Offline downloads Yes $1 at Amazon

What does Audible Premium Plus get you?

An entire catalog of audiobooks, podcasts, and originals awaits you

Audible's Premium Plus plan is its best offering for listening to audiobooks. It gives you access to the Audible Plus Catalog, which is home to lots of different audiobook genres, writers, and formats for you to try out.

You also get a monthly credit, which you can use to purchase any title you want outright. Factoring in Audible's current early Black Friday deal, that means you could get a new audiobook this month for 99 cents. Aside from books to listen to, there are podcasts and Audible Original stories also.

An important reminder: If you get the 3 months for 0.99/month deal, your subscription will automatically renew after the three months are up, and you'll be charged the full monthly price of $15 per month plus tax. So if you get the deal and do not like Audible, remember to cancel it before the three months end.