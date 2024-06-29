Key Takeaways The Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback is a top-of-the-pile premium EV, which puts it up against the like of the BMW iX or Mercedes Benz EQE SUVs.

This is a big and heavy hauler and that means it’s not the most efficient electric model on the market, but it offers lots of comfort as compensation.

Efficiency might not be amazing, but the biggish battery offers respectable range making this a sensible solution for anyone expecting to munch those miles regularly.

This is the latest edition of the Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback, which I’ve been keen to drive after testing past e-tron variants. Now, I’m normally a fan of small and nimble EVs and the Q8 is far from being compact. However, if you’re in the market for a sizable and beefy all-electric SUV, and the BMW iX or Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV edition aren’t tempting, Audi's latest is worth considering.

It's also worth remembering that Audi offers the Q8 e-tron in two different flavors. I like the slightly more sloping and therefore more slinky Sportback, but if prefer a more upright ride, I’d go after the standard model. Either way, this is a big car, with a lot of room inside for passengers and a trunk that can easily carry a lot. Admittedly, compared to some of the best electric cars, the Q8 e-tron is not visually stunning, but it's also hard to miss on the highway.

Being an Audi, it’s also safe to say that the performance matches the purposeful looks. There’s luxury too, which is hardly surprising given that this is a premium car. Add to that plenty of technology and a build quality that is everything I’d expect from this automaker. Let’s dig deeper and see how it fares, shall we?

Recommended Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback Now that Audi has rounded out its range of all-electric models, the Q8 e-tron Sportback sits in the portfolio very nicely indeed. It's big, bulky and a bit of a handful in tight spots and works to best effect on long highway treks. There’s a premium feel to the interior, with impressive levels of tech if you head for the option pack. Outside, it’s a little bit humdrum, though in the right color that slanting coupe-esque roofline turns the Q8 e-tron Sportback into proper a success story. Pros Effortless highway driving

A lot of space for family members and luggage

Familiar Audi infotainment system and controls Cons Big and bulky but great for highways

Heavy and inefficient

Upright, non-coupe version more practical

Specs, pricing and availability

The Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback seen here is a full-on premium package. As a result, it comes with an expensive price tag, which for the UK is £95,130 (just over $120,000). Just five grand shy of the £100,000 mark makes it seem expensive, but for cars of this size and ilk, this is no longer as crazy as it might sound. My test car is dubbed the Black Edition, but it was actually finished in a color Audi calls Magnet Gray. I should also point out that the asking price includes the cost of a Technology Pack Pro option, which comes in at a whopping £5,995 (around $7,500).

Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback Engine Twin electric motors powered by Lithium-ion battery Drive Layout Four-wheel drive Horsepower 300 kW / 402 hp 0-60mph 5.4 seconds Torque 664 Nm Top Speed 124 mph Expand

Design and Build

Not really a headturner but it works

If I’m spending nearly £100k, I like to think I’m getting a vehicle that makes a statement. I’m not into flashy cars as such, preferring something more low key. So in that respect, the 2024 Q8 e-tron Sportback does the trick as it’s certainly not brash. Sure, it’s big and bold, but there’s nothing about the exterior that makes it a headturner. In that respect, if you love an SUV and crave attention, then this Audi is probably not for you. It's not that much of a style statement.

Close

The sober looks are exacerbated by the gray paint finish, which is very of the moment, but it does tend to make this big Audi fade into the background a bit. I found this to definitely be the case when I returned from a flight and had trouble locating the car among a sea of other gray tin in the parking lot of an airport. Maybe a more sizzling shade would bring the car to life a little, but in this guise, I think it’s a little bit pedestrian in the looks department.

If you love an SUV and crave attention, then this Audi is probably not for you. It's not that much of a style statement.

I was thankful for the big 265/45 tires on 21-inch glossy back Audi Sport alloys, however. In fact, squeezing the car through a ticket barrier at the airport didn’t afford much space between curb and wheels. Thankfully though, lots of rubber sidewall meant there was no worry about scuffing those shiny alloys. The four chunks of rubber at each corner also means the car sits on the road purposefully and handles lumps and bumps with aplomb too. Anything lower profile would probably provide the opposite effect.

The interior lowdown

Comfort and quality in equal measure

I think the interior of the Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback is one of its highpoints, and it certainly commands more attention than the exterior. If you’re lucky enough to be the driver, then the setup offers a commanding view of both the road ahead as well as the controls in the cockpit area. This being a top-of-the-range model, I didn’t feel like there was anything missing, and the comfort levels were as premium as expected.