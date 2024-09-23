Key Takeaways The Audi Q6 e-tron sits between the Q4 e-tron and Q8 e-tron, and shares tech with Porsche Macan Electric.

The new EV is pricy but offers top-notch quality, excellent performance, and long range.

The Q6 e-tron also has an impressive interior, including multiple touchscreens, ambient lighting, and a speaker in the headrest.

When it comes to all-electric SUVs, I’ve been rather spoiled for choice recently and Audi test cars have frequently sat outside my house. First, there was the rather too-big-for-my-needs Q8 e-tron, which was followed closely by the Q4 e-tron. The latter was smaller and more manageable. Now I've had some time the Q6 e-tron, which is a mid-size all-electric SUV that, after a week living with it, feels perfectly suited to me.

The Q6 e-tron shares much in common with the Porsche Macan Electric, but it also cohabits a crowded market space with the likes of the BMW iX3 and the Mercedes EQE SUV. Although the look and feel of the Q6 e-tron isn’t dramatically different to the other Audi cars I mentioned above, it does feel like a fresher and more complete package than those older models. It might be new, but there are also plenty of familiar touches that remind me why I like those other SUVs so much.

Recommended Audi Q6 e-tron The Audi Q6 e-tron is the perfect all-electric SUV for those in the market for a mid-size car. It's not one of the most efficient EVs you can buy, and the range isn’t dazzling. Nevertheless, the Q6 is quiet, comfortable and fun to drive. Audi has done enough on the styling front to make it seem fresher than the Q4 and Q8 models, while functionality from things like the infotainment system and controls help retain a familiar feel. Pros Fresh new design with plenty of polish

Rapid performance when it?s needed

Size is perfect for average SUV fans Cons Efficiency and range feels good rather than great

Interior finishes are practical rather than premium

Quattro and premium trim models are expensive See at Audi

Price, specs, and availability

The Audi Q6 e-tron quattro 285kW Launch model seen here, finished in metallic Ascari blue, costs £86,440 (just over $115,000). As you’d expect for a test car, it comes with all the additional extras, which means a more affordable specification of the car will be available for less. In fact, the cheapest variant is the Sport trim, which still comes with a host of good things, including 19-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, and a heat pump for around £60,000 (around $80,000).

Audi Q6 e-tron Engine Electric motor powered by Lithium-ion battery Drive Layout Four-wheel drive Horsepower 285 kW / 382 hp 0-60mph 5.9 seconds Torque 855 Nm Top Speed 130 mph Transsmission Automatic Range 382 miles Expand

Design and Build

Better to look at inside and out

While the Q6 e-tron doesn’t look dramatically different from either the Q4 or Q8, my test car did look a little more fancy. The front end in particular was cool, which was helped by slender matrix LED headlights that worked incredibly well after dark. My test car was in a attractive metallic blue color, and it was so nice to get away from the gray or black hues that many Audis are finished in.

The tail end of the Q6 e-tron looks similarly honed, so it’s instantly recognizable but appears more refined. Another factor that improves the appearance of my test car is the enormous alloy wheels and tires, which were 21-inch and a step-up (quite literally) from the more standard issue 19-inch variants. The pattern of the wheels, combined with carefully selected back trim flourishes around the exterior help to make it look like a classy concoction.

While the Q6 e-tron doesn’t look dramatically different from either the Q4 or Q8, my test car did look a little more fancy.

I needed to load the trunk with an array of different boxes during the week I had the Q6 and it was great for storage. The trunk area proved more than up for the challenge, and by dropping one side of the rear seats, I got even more stuff in. With plenty of space for four or five people, this model is a great option for families too.

The Q6 e-tron isn’t available as a seven-seater. Look to the Kia EV9 if that’s your chief requirement.

A refreshing interior

As good as it ever was

I’ve enjoyed all the recent Audi models, especially when it comes to the interior. The Q6 e-tron is no exception, with a look and feel that is on par with the other cars. Granted, there’s still some shiny plastic that reflects in bright light and quite a lot of less premium plastic in many locations. This is an expensive car, so some might find that a minor irritation. However, I loved sitting in the cockpit, with its wonderfully comfortable driver and passenger seats offering a commanding view of the road.