I enjoyed my recent encounter with the Audi Q8 e-tron, even if it was a little too big for my needs. It’s a common issue: Pick your way through the best electric car offerings out there and bulk is a regular feature. Thankfully, the Q4 e-tron Sportback comes as a much more manageable package. In fact, as far as SUV designs go, I’d say it’s just about right for what I want from this type of EV.

We’ve reviewed earlier incarnations of the Q4 e-tron and the Q4 e-tron Sportback, both of which were solid enough propositions. While it’s not much different to look at from the outside, Audi has furnished the newest edition of the Q4 with some subtle tweaks that help make the EV even better than before. Much of the appeal revolves around more power and improved efficiency, with the model you see here packing 335bhp via a twin motor, fully-automatic setup. So, if you want sportiness, without the size, the Audi Q4 e-tron could be for you.

Dependable Audi interior and fittings

Infotainment and tech levels feel good Cons Sporty ride might not appeal to families

Price, availability, and specs

The Audi Q4 e-tron can get expensive, especially when put up against something like the hugely popular Tesla Model Y. The Sportback model starts at $58,200 in the US. My test car came with all the toys though, which ramps up the on-the-road price to a hefty £64,185 (nearly $83,000).

Design and build

Business as usual

While the latest iteration of the Q4 e-tron might not be dramatically different from its predecessors, Audi has made some minor design adjustments. The LED headlights on my car looked great and, better still, they were excellent after dark. I’m into the smoother look of the exterior, with the front end being improved by some trim embellishments. The effect at the back is solid too, with the taillight bar working well.

Considering this is a mid-size SUV, I think the overall look of the Audi Q4 is quite conservative and having less bulk to deal with, as per the Q8 e-tron means it's much more inviting. Space levels are still good though, and I particularly like the trunk area, with a powered liftback that opens up to reveal a nice flat loading entry point and plenty of room for just about anything really. Granted, the Audi Q4 e-tron isn't the most exciting thing I’ve seen this year, but it is undeniably practical.

A refreshing interior

Predictable but practical

I can’t say I found the Q4 e-tron offers a dramatically different experience from the Q8, but that’s hardly a criticism. The Audi design team has stuck to its tried and tested interior formula, which means a cockpit that is functional rather than exciting, while still managing to be comfortable. This extends to the rear seats too, with a lot of storage options for passengers to keep their stuff close at hand. Everyday necessities like power plugs fall easily to hand too.