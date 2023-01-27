The luxury electric car that even James Bond could get behind.

Audi has unveiled a concept electric car that can transform from one type of vehicle to another.

The Audi Activesphere concept is a four-door crossover coupé at its heart but has a versatile body that can open the rear to reveal a cargo bed and become a pickup at the touch of a button.

It also supports both standard and autonomous driving, and has a range of over 372 miles thanks to its electric drive train. The car's 800-volt charging technology will also mean it can get up to 186 miles worth of charge in just 10 minutes. Its 100kWh battery can be topped up to 80 per cent (from 5 per cent) in just 20 minutes total.

Audi

The Audi Activesphere comes with 22-inch wheels and raised ground clearance, so is capable of travel across multiple terrains, while a ski rack on the roof highlights its sporting ambitions.

Inside, the car can display information and digital content in the driver's field of view, while four included mixed reality headsets for the driver and passengers overlay augmented 3D effects over a view of the real-time environment.

That's not all on the sci-fi style tech front. When in autonomous mode, the pedals, steering wheel and even the dashboard disappear into an "invisible position". This gives a more comfortable, spacious zone for front row passengers to enjoy as the car travels to its destination. The dashboard also doubles as a large soundbar for a premium audio experience.

Then, when switched back to manual driving mode, the instruments swivel from their stowed position so the driver can again take control.

It's worth noting that the Audi Activesphere concept is just that for now - a concept vehicle. As far as we know, there are no plans to make it into a working production car. However, as with many of the industry's most innovative prototypes, some of the technology displayed will make it down into future roadworthy alternatives.

We can't wait to see the transforming flatbed, for example, although we're not entirely sure we want to be wearing AR/VR headsets while we travel to the McDonald's drive-through in future.