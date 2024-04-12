The record player market houses a lot of options, each carrying different features and appeals. The competition ranges from cheap $50 suitcase-style tables to Hi-Fi equipment I can only dream of owning. Of course, there are turntables for every niche, from those more focused on the purity of Hi-Fi listening to others packed with gadgets for the modern consumer that seeks 'connected' devices for a smart home.

As a vinyl-head myself, I think the LP120 is an "everyman" table.

Related I swapped my $450 turntable for a $300 model. Here's how it went The $300 Fluance RT82 puts every penny exactly where it should go with no skimps on sound or function.

With over 60 years in the business, Audio-Technica has established its presence in virtually every niche -- from the ultimate entry-level table to audiophile approved gear. As a vinyl-head myself, I think the LP120 is an "everyman" table. It's able to perform the most important functions you'd want out of a record player while offering some modern connectivity options like Bluetooth, and even some DJ-friendly features should you be looking to spin and scratch some records.

Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB The AT-LP120 is a well-rounded record player at a price point where things start to get more competitive. It brings enough features to the table to be compelling for its price, and its easily upgraded cartridge means it can stay relevant for years through numerous upgrades. The AT-LP120 delivers on sound quality and versatility. Pros Adjustable counterweight

Packed with features

Bluetooth supported on $400 model Cons Aesthetics are a weak spot compared to peers $349 at Amazon

Design, style, and look

A modern build that sacrifices beauty for versatility

The LP120 is not what I'd call conventionally "pretty." Its black and chrome plinth is littered with buttons, knobs, LED lights, and sliders. I've come to think the table was seemingly designed without any particular aesthetic in mind, and would fit more naturally in a DJ booth than in a tastefully decorated living room.

Close

Ultimately, I've found the design of the LP120 prioritizes function over form.

Whereas many turntables today feature solid wood or composite wood plinths in various gorgeous natural wood colors, the LP120 plinth is constructed of plastic, with some fiberboard or metals likely being used inside for added heft. Ultimately, I've found the design of the LP120 prioritizes function over form.

Function and user-experience

Prioritizes "want" features over need

The AT-LP120XBT-USB (boy, that's a mouthful) blends the old and the new with support for Bluetooth, USB, and analog connections. This model record player would be compatible with almost any setup as it can be played straight to Bluetooth speakers, connected to a computer or other USB device, or connected to an external pre-amp, receiver, or amplifier via RCA.

Related 4 tips for keeping your vinyls and turntables sounding and looking great As a vinyl enthusiast, I've kept my records in top-tier shape over the years by adhering to these four maintenance guidelines.

For audiophiles who prefer using their own high-quality external pre-amp, the built-in pre-amp can be easily bypassed, offering even more flexibility in customizing the audio setup. It becomes a theme that this table from Audio-Technica leaves you with no shortage of options in a number of situations. While the various features certainly add up to the sticker price, many of these are extras you'd rather have and not need, than need and not have.

While the various features certainly add up in the sticker price, many of these are extras you'd rather have and not need, than need and not have.

Continuing on the luxury theme, this record player offers support for 33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPM playback, selected using buttons on the player's plinth. While almost every table out there supports 33 1/3 and 45 RPM, most commonly needed for standard 12-inch and 7-inch records, 78 RPM is a fascinating extra feature.

Related Wired headphones are making a comeback, so what is lossless audio? Wired earbuds are in again, ushering in lossless audio -- which is bringing CD-like quality to the streaming era.

This number of rpms is needed mostly to play pre-1950s records. These old records were usually made from shellac and can be mostly found with pressings of operas and other classical music.

Playing 78 RPM records requires a different kind of cartridge than the typical stylus used for your PVC vinyl records played at 33 1/3 and 45 RPM.

Support for this rarer playback speed no doubt broadens the appeal of this model to vinyl enthusiasts whose collections include older and antique records.

Additional bonus features

Makes my audiophile heart happy

One of my favorite features of the AT-LP120 is its adjustable counterweight and universal connector headshell, which secures the cartridge, which in turn houses the stylus. The counterweight, situated at the other end of the tonearm, ensures the stylus applies a precise force on the record, known as its 'tracking force,' measured in grams.

This would come in handy for anyone wanting to digitize and preserve any rare records in their collection.

This assembly, mounted via the universal headshell connector, requires rebalancing whenever a component is changed to maintain the correct tracking force. Too little weight will compromise sound quality and increase the risk of the stylus skipping. Too much weight can degrade sound quality and cause premature wear or damage to both your records and your stylus.

Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB Brand Audio-Technica Built-in Pre-amp Yes Drive Direct Drive Motor Bluetooth On LP120XB Model Speeds (RPM) 33 1/3, 45, 78 Connections USB and RCA Dimensions 17.80" W x 13.86" D x 5.57" H Weight 17.6 lbs

The LP120's adjustable counterweight makes swapping these pieces easier, a feature not available on many budget turntables as they often have fixed counterweights. A key advantage here is the ability to upgrade the cartridge and rebalance the tonearm accordingly, which can significantly enhance overall sound quality.

I upgraded from the stock VM95-E elliptical stylus to the Audio-Technica VM540-ML MicroLine stylus, which was a huge jump in audio quality from the stock stylus.

A few other gadgets worth mentioning are the manually adjustable speed slider, used mostly for DJ applications, and the USB output that allows users to record vinyl records straight onto digital files on their PC or Mac. This would come in handy for anyone wanting to digitize and preserve any rare records in their collection.

Sound quality remains solid over time

Great with room to grow

The AT-LP120 produces a rich, warm sound straight out of the box. The drum break on Phil Collins' In The Air Tonight feels punchy and full, as the VM95-E that comes standard with the table faithfully reproduces the lows and mids of hallmark 80s synth and percussion-heavy pop.

The VM95-E is a decidedly entry-level elliptical cartridge, and so some lack of definition at the higher end of the frequency range is to be expected. I don't see this as a weakness, as it allows me to distinguish and appreciate the instrument separation along with the full phono soundstage.

The soundstage is impressive, and makes for easy listening across a variety of genres, from the powerful horns in the Star Wars main theme, to the airy voice of Stevie Nicks on Dreams by Fleetwood Mac.

Related Best record players: Top turntables to spin your vinyl collection Whatever your budget, these turntables are our pick of the best record players you can buy.

The S-shaped tonearm is a great find at this price point. S-shaped tonearms better mimic the natural arc of record grooves, which improves tracking accuracy as the needle stays straighter within the grooves, resulting in fewer tracking errors and distortion, all leading to improved sound quality. The direct drive motor on the LP120 ensures a steady and stable speed, avoiding the variance that can come over time with belt-driven motors as the belts eventually begin to wear out and warrant replacement.

Verdict: A balanced approach to an upper-entry-level table

In comparison to other tables at this price point, the AT-LP120 strikes a balance between price and performance, and delivers a great sound alongside an eclectic array of features. The ease with which the cartridge can be upgraded and the variety in audio output options make this a record player that can grow with the users' hobbies and ambitions.

Only now after three years have I even begun to think about upgrading the table, and honestly, it will be a while longer before I've reached the ceiling of what this table can achieve.

I've had this table through two pre-amps, three sets of speakers, and two cartridge upgrades, and it still impresses. Only now after three years have I even begun to think about upgrading the table, and honestly, it will be a while longer before I've reached the ceiling of what this table can achieve.