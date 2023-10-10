Sony / Pocket-lint Sony SRS-XB13 $35 $50 Save $15 This speaker packs high-tech hardware into a pocket-sized design, letting you play your music loud and clear wherever you go. And with Prime Day offering a substantial 42 per cent discount, it's something worth nabbing before the deal disappears. $35 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days has kicked off, and tech enthusiasts have a lot to gain. The Sony SRS-XB13 is a prime example (forgive the pun) of the killer deals on the list, with a price drop from $60 to $35. Considering the quality of this speaker and the lasting praise it receives, it was already a bargain before the price cut. And with Sony products typically costing a bundle, it's a deal we don't expect to see again.

Why should I get the Sony SRS-XB13?

The Sony SRS-XB13 might fool you with its compact size, but this tiny speaker can produce crystal-clear audio through its incredibly discreet design. Whether you're using it solo for relaxing vibes or cranking up the volume on your party playlist, it delivers exceptionally powerful bass and dynamic higher-end tones. The hi-fi audio response is in part thanks to the bass-boosted, full-range speaker, and Sony's inclusion of a Sound Diffusion Processor helps carry the sound around the room, without losing its clarity.

But the party doesn't have to stay put. With a 16hr battery life and IP67 water resistance rating, the SRS-XB13 is an adventure-ready device equipped for your next outdoor excursion. Better yet, the robust, durable construction means it can survive some rough handling, while the long-distance Bluetooth lets you dance around without dropping the connection. A final treat on the features list is the USB-C port, which allows you to charge it up quickly with the now-universal charger type. The Sony SRS-XB13 proves that pocket-sized can be powerful.