Asus will be launching its next Zenfone on 29 June, sticking to the theme of offering a compact flagship experience. As we saw from the Zenfone 9, the aim is to give you a superlative smartphone experience, but without having a massive display and a huge price tag.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is the Zenfone 10 launch?

The Zenfone launch event will take place in Taipei at 21:00CST on 29 June 2023. Here are the international times for your reference:

San Francisco - 06:00 PDT

New York - 09:00 EDT

London - 14:00 BST

Berlin - 15:00 CEST

New Delhi - 18:30 IST

Tokyo - 22:00 JST

Sydney - 23:00 AEST

How can I watch it online?

We have embedded the video at the top of this page for you to watch the event live. You'll also be able to head to the Asus website to follow the action.

What to expect from the Zenfone 10 launch

We've now seen several iterations of the Zenfone, with Asus moving from offering a number of different models a few years back to focusing on one compact but competent smartphone. There are some details that have been confirmed. We know that the Zenfone 10 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, so there will be plenty of power. Asus is also talking up the camera skills, promising great photos in low-light conditions. It's confirmed that it will offer wireless charging.

It's expected that there will be a 5.9-inch display, a 5000mAh battery with 67W charging and a liquid cooling system. It's also said that there will be a 200-megapixel main camera, stabilised with a six-axis gimbal.

There's also the promise of more colours and we suspect that green will be the focus given the colour scheme for the event. As for the design of the device itself, we're expecting it to look like the Zenfone 9, with that pronounced camera on the rear of the phone. Both the colour and the design seem to be confirmed by Asus' teasers, showing a phone slipping into a bag.

That might suggest that the Zenfone 10 is a rather iterative phone, but that's no bad thing. Summarising our review of the Zenfone 9, we said: "The Asus Zenfone 9 is the compact phone of choice, making few compromises to deliver a flagship experience in a smaller package. There's plenty of power and performance, with good cameras only marred by the lack of telephoto."

We also criticised Asus's reletively short support window of 2 years for software, but otherwise it's was a great phone in many ways. We're expecting much the same from the Zenfone 10.

We'll find out more on 29 June.