Boots down in Milan this week at Asus' Design You Can Feel exhibition, I came face-to-face -- or rather, hand to laptop -- with Asus' famous ceramic-aluminum material, intuitively dubbed 'Ceraluminum.'

It's luxurious, eco-friendly, and like nothing I've ever felt before in tech. So what exactly is Ceraluminum, how did Asus pull off this modern-day alchemy, and what does it mean for the future of design in technology?

What is Ceraluminum?

Aluminum meets high-tech ceramic

When you get your hands on a Zenbook , the Ceraluminum chassis is the first standout feature you notice. It's an innovative material that Asus started refining all the way back in 2019, and it's created by ceramicizing an aluminum alloy through an electrochemical process that uses plasma discharges. It creates a material with the best of both worlds -- the lightness of metal and the hardness of ceramic.

The resulting Ceraluminum has a fracture toughness three times higher than anodized aluminum and boasts hefty scratch and wear resistance, protection from corrosion, and, generally, a much longer lifespan than metals treated with standard surface treatments -- all while being shockingly lightweight.

The curious material also offers substantial electrical insulation as well as thermal management, which is great news for someone whose biggest concern is an overheating laptop -- I really do need all those tabs open, thank you very much.

The process itself doesn't use any dyes, heavy metals, strong acids, or organic compounds, so the environmentally friendly factor isn't forgotten about. On the contrary -- Asus places it at the forefront.