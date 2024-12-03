Key Takeaways The Asus Zenbook Duo is a dual-screen laptop that runs the Windows 11 operating system.

The Zenbook Duo ships with a detachable keyboard and trackpad deck, which hides beneath it a second OLED display.

With both displays powered on, the Zenbook Duo provides a powerful-if-flawed multi-monitor PC experience.

Over the past couple of years, we've seen Windows hardware manufacturers begin to experiment with the form factors of their PCs. Lenovo and Asus in particular have been busy engineering and shipping an all-new class of hardware -- PCs with dual screens. Multi-monitor setups are a longtime staple of the Windows desktop space; the thinking goes that access to a second display can be just as useful while on-the-go, as it is while stationary.

Microsoft may have bowed out of the dual-screen race with the cancelation of its ambitious Surface Neo project, but on a conceptual level, the idea remains deeply compelling. With the Zenbook Duo , Asus has crafted a dual screen PC that inherits much of the excellent DNA of its hardware siblings . Has Asus managed to build a product that delivers on the promise of a dual-screen future? I spent some quality time with the device to find out.

Recommended Asus Zenbook Duo The Asus Zenbook Duo is a Windows 11 laptop with a twist -- it's keyboard deck is removable, revealing a second display. Together with a built-in kickstand, this PC functions as a dual screen device. Pros Innovative and flexible form factor

Windows Hello integration

Good port selection Cons Lacks premium 'Ceraluminum' finish

Fairly thick and heavy for a laptop

Windows 11 still lacks native optimizations for dual screen PCs $1300 at Asus

Price, availability, and specs

As you might expect for a laptop housing an entire second display within it, the Asus Zenbook Duo is a fairly substantial piece of hardware. Compared to your average thin-and-light ultrabook-style PC, the Duo is on the thicker and heavier side.

The unit measures at 12.34 x 8.58 x 0.57 ~ 0.78-inches (31.35 x 21.79 x 1.46 ~ 1.99 cm), and weighs 3.64 lbs (1.65 kg) with its keyboard hoisted on. Sans keyboard, the device is slightly lighter at 2.98 lbs (1.35 kg). The product's wedge-shaped form factor helps reign in its dimensions, which is an appreciated design consideration.