Key Takeaways Asus unveils the Zenbook Duo (2024), the world's first AI-powered dual-screen laptop with detachable keyboard and trackpad.

The laptop features a pair of 3K 120Hz ASUS Lumina OLED 16:10 displays with a 180-degree hinge, creating a 19.8-inch canvas.

Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, the Zenbook Duo offers 32GB of RAM, up to 2TB of SSD storage, and a Dolby Atmos speaker system. Starting price expected at $1,499.

Whenever there's a big trade show it's a given that there will be plenty of big new laptop announcements, but you can always rely on Asus for something a little more exciting than just another screen with a keyboard attached. At CES 2024 the company has taken the wraps off a laptop that has two screens, and the keyboard isn't attached at all. It's called the Zenbook Duo (2024) and it's apparently the world's first AI-powered 14-inch dual-screen laptop.

This isn't the first Zenbook Duo of course, and the first one debuted back in 2019. The Zenbook Duo has become one of the best laptops for a variety of tasks, especially for people who need to be able to multitask in a way that normal laptops don't always make possible. This new model obviously adds an AI component. But the reason news is the two-display setup and the cool keyboard and trackpad configuration.

Dual-screen innovation

Asus announced the new dual-screen laptop via a CES press release, sharing a number of specifications that are sure to make this a laptop of lust for a whole lot of people. Its pair of full-size 3K 120Hz ASUS Lumina OLED 16:10 displays are joined by a 180-degree hinge that allows the whole thing to lay flat when required. The result is a display that comes in at 19,8 inches, making for a huge canvas with which to work. The integrated kickstand means that the displays can be propped up for a more traditional working experience, while the detachable keyboard also offers its own array of modes including Laptop, Dual Screen, Desktop, and Sharing mode. "The rechargeable keyboard can be detached to allow full use of the visual workspace or be placed on the lower display for a traditional clamshell laptop experience," Asus notes.

In terms of core specs, the Zenbook Duo is designed to offer plenty of power when you need it starting with an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor with an integrated neural processing unit for AI tasks. 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage are also offered, while a Dolby Atmos speaker system is also present.

Connectivity comes in the form of two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack while a single USB-A port is also available for legacy devices like a mouse. Pricing hasn't been fully announced yet, but the Zenbook Duo is expected to start at $1,499.