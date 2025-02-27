Summary The Zenbook A14 is a thin-and-light Windows 11 laptop from Asus.

The A14 is remarkably lightweight, and its chassis is crafted with a unique Ceraluminum build material.

The device features a solid port selection and a punchy OLED panel, but its unimpressive resolution and refresh rate let it down slightly.

Alongside select other PC makers, Asus has recently been at the forefront in offering computers of the Arm-based variety, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon silicon. When I reviewed the company's two-in-one ProArt PZ13 last year, I came away excited about the potential for Windows on Arm to truly take off.

Asus is back with yet another Snapdragon PC, this time in the form of the Zenbook A14 laptop. On the surface, the device has a lot going for it -- stylish looks, the promise of excellent battery life, and full compatibility with Microsoft's Copilot+ AI feature set.

Does the A14 live up to Asus' lofty pedigree of impressive Zenbook PCs? I pulled the laptop's lid forward, and settled in for some quality testing time to find out.

Editor's Choice Asus Zenbook A14 The Asus Zenbook A14 is a thin-and-light Copilot+ PC, powered by the Snapdragon X chipset and outfitted with a unique 'Ceraluminum' exterior material. Pros & Cons Remarkably light

'Ceraluminum' build material is premium

Solid port selection No haptic trackpad

Relatively low resolution display

Slow 60Hz refresh rate panel $900 at Asus $900 at Best Buy

Price, availability, and specs

Physically speaking, the A14 is quite slender as far as thin-and-light laptops go -- dimensions measure in at 12.23 x 8.42 x 0.53 ~ 0.63-inches (31.07 x 21.39 x 1.34 ~ 1.59 cm). The device tapers slightly to form a subtle wedge shape, which is why the height metric isn't static.

It's the A14's mass (or lack thereof) that's the real star of the show, however. Weighing in at only 2.16 lbs (0.98 kg), the PC is remarkably lightweight when compared with most other laptops in the 14-inch product category.