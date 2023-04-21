Asus used its Thincredible event to introduce three new Zenbook models for 2023, and as you might expect, they're all super thin.

One model in particular stands out, though, and that's the Zenbook S 13 OLED. Which Asus claims is the thinnest 13.3-inch OLED laptop ever made.

It's just 1cm thick and weighs just 1kg, making it exceptionally portable. But, despite the slimness, it still packs some impressive hardware specifications.

The Zenbook S 13 OLED can be configured with up to an Intel Core i7 1355U, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 5200MHz memory, and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

It also has an impressive display, with a 16:10 ratio, 2.8K resolution and 550 nits peak brightness. This panel covers 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 gamut and has DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification as well as Dolby Vision support.

As for the chassis, that's made from a durable lightweight magnesium-aluminium alloy that's CNC milled to ensure rigidity.

It'll be available in either Basalt Grey or Ponder Blue colourways, and both look rather nice, in our opinion.

Asus

Asus also claims that this is the most eco-friendly Zenbook model it has ever produced, using recycled metals and plastics in its construction and FSC Mix-certified renewable packaging.

The Zenbook S 13 OLED will be launching in Q2 and will start at £1,499 in the UK.

If the 13.3-inch display sounds a little cramped for your needs, Asus also launched two larger models at the event.

First up is the Zenbook 14X OLED, which has a 14.5-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It's not as slim as the 13-inch model, but it's still svelte at 16.9mm, and its specs get a serious bump, making it the most powerful of the trio.

Asus

The Zenbook 14X OLED can be configured with up to an Intel Core i9 H-series processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 and 32GB of RAM.

This model, too, starts at £1,499 but you can expect to pay a lot more for the fully maxed-out specification.

Finally, we have the Zenbook 15 OLED, the largest of the bunch, with a 15.6-inch 2.8K 120Hz OLED display.

Despite being the biggest, it's not the thickest, it measures in at just 14.9mm and weighs just 1.4kg.

The Zenbook 15 OLED is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7735U processor, 32GB of LPDDR5 6400MHz memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

The Zenbook 14 OLED won't be launching until Q3, but it'll start at only £1,199 for the base model.