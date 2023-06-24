My current gaming rig doesn’t involve a desktop PC build–on the contrary, I use a gaming laptop since I love to take my gaming on the go. If you’re constantly on the go, you can score one of the best gaming laptop deals I’ve seen in a while. Right now, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop just dropped in price by $750, and you can score the gaming rig for only $1,399 at Best Buy.

The ROG Zephyrus M16 comes packed with amazing features, starting with a 16-inch 165Hz display that goes up to 500 nits so you can game on bright settings. This is in part thanks to the ROG Nebula Display that guarantees minimum brightness, refresh rates, response times, and more.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop $1399 $2149 Save $750 Save $750 on the Asus ROG Zephyrus at Best Buy. $1,399 at Best Buy

You’ll get the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti, that while it’s not the most up to date – that belongs to the RTX 40 series - you’ll still be able to play AAA titles with highest graphics settings. Pair that with the 1TB SSD drive, 8GB RAM, and the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor and you can take a library of top titles with you on the go.

With ROG intelligent cooling, the gaming laptop will stay fairly cool during your gaming sessions, too. And, it’s only .78-inches thin and only four pounds, so you can take the gaming laptop with you on the go ahead of summer travel.

I don’t know how long this deal will last, but this is one of the best deals on a gaming laptop I’ve seen in some time. Add it to your cart today to get it for only $1,399, and get the $750 savings before the sale expires.