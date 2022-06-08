Asus will host an event to launch the Asus ROG Phone 7 on Thursday 13 April 2023.

Called "For Those Who Dare", the event will be online only and will debut the new gaming phone series. So, here's everything you need to know about the event, what to expect and how to watch it.

When is the Asus ROG Phone 7 series launch event?

The ROG Phone 7 launch event will take place on 13 April at 13:00 BST. Here are a few other timezones for you to mark in your diary:

US West Coast - 05:00 PDT

- 05:00 PDT US East Coast - 08:00 EDT

- 08:00 EDT UK - 13:00 BST

- 13:00 BST Central Europe - 14:00 CEST

- 14:00 CEST India - 17:30 IST

- 17:30 IST China - 20:00 CST

- 20:00 CST Japan - 21:00 JST

- 21:00 JST Australia - 22:00 AEST

How can I watch it?

We hope to host the Asus event here on Pocket-lint closer the time.

Alternatively, you will be able to watch the launch event on a dedicated "For Those Who Dare" webpage.

Asus

What's being announced?

Asus has confirmed that the Asus ROG Phone 7 series will launch during the event. It has also revealed that it will be "equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor" and have a "revamped cooling system".

The company also claims it'll come with its "smoothest ever gaming display", which is a bold statement considering the currently available Asus ROG Phone 6 already comes with a 165Hz refresh rate. It also states that it'll come with a "monster battery".

Rumours suggest that there will be three models in the ROG Phone 7 family - the Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, and a ROG Phone 7D. However, the latter is said to be for the Chinese market specifically.

It's also said the standard version will sport 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the Ultimate edition will up that to 512GB. And, according to specifications that appeared on GeekBench, they will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with the battery size at 6,000mAh and possible 65W charging.

We'll find out for sure come April and the launch event.