Summary The ROG Flow Z13 is better for gaming than the iPad, with access to more games and higher-quality visuals.

Windows 11 offers more desktop apps and customization settings than iPadOS.

The Flow Z13 provides better connectivity with more ports, HDMI 2.1 support, and offers versatility thanks to its kickstand and detachable keyboard.

I've been using an iPad Pro as my go-to tablet for a long time. Every night, I use it to watch videos, play games, or read. It's also the device I use while traveling when I don't want to carry my MacBook Pro . However, all this has changed recently because of the ROG Flow Z13 .

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is a 2-in-1 laptop primarily designed to function as a portable gaming tablet . While it's significantly heavier and thicker than the iPad Pro, the Flow Z13's versatility and power are hard to match.

The Flow Z13 features a 13.4-inch IPS display, and the configuration I'm using includes 1TB of storage, 32GB of RAM, and AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ 395 APU, which costs $2,300. In contrast, the 1TB 13-inch M4 iPad Pro costs $1,800, and when you factor in the $349 Magic Keyboard, the price gap becomes even narrower.

I have used an iPad Pro with a Magic Keyboard for about two years now, but after using the Flow Z13 for over a month, I quickly realized how much better it is for me and how it's worth the price difference, primarily for these four reasons.

4 It's way better for gaming

You can play the latest games on the Flow Z13