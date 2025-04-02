Summary The Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) features a powerful new AMD Ryzen APU with 16 cores and the world's fastest integrated graphics, offering high frame rates and stunning visuals in games.

The tablet-like design of the Flow Z13 provides versatility with a sturdy kickstand, detachable keyboard, and improved cooling system.

While the price is steep, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 provides exceptional performance, battery life, and form factor, making it a unique and versatile gaming tablet that I didn't know I needed.

I was initially skeptical when I first heard about the Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025). I've never been a fan of gaming laptops , so a 2-in-1 laptop that's essentially a gaming tablet, didn't seem like it would appeal much to me. But after using the Flow Z13, my perspective has completely changed, and now I don't know if I can go back to using a regular laptop.

The ROG Flow Z13's design isn't new, and it's gone through a couple of iterations now since its debut in 2022 . It features a 13.4-inch display, with an adjustable kickstand on the back and a detachable magnetic keyboard. The previous generation included a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 CPU and a dedicated Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU. While that remains a powerful combination for a tablet form factor, Asus has raised the bar even higher with this year's model, largely thanks to AMD's groundbreaking new APU.

The updated Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) includes AMD's latest Strix Halo series Ryzen AI Max+ 395 APU, featuring a CPU with 16 cores, 32 threads, and a maximum boost clock of up to 5.1 GHz. AMD boasts that its iGPU, the AMD Radeon 8060S, is the world's fastest integrated graphics.

Apart from AMD's wild naming scheme, on paper, this all sounds great. But how does it perform in reality? For the past month, I've had the chance to test out this tablet, and now, quite frankly, I don't know if I can imagine my setup without it -- or going back to my MacBook Pro.

The new ROG Flow Z13 is a beast

It shredded every AAA game I threw at it