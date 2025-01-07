Summary
- The 2-in-1 ROG Flow Z13 now runs on AMD Ryzen AI chip, primarily supporting its AI functions.
- Upgraded to 13.4-inch 2.5K Nebula display with 180Hz refresh rate for smoother gaming.
- It features an enhanced cooling system and battery for longer gameplay sessions.
This year, during its CES keynote, Asus made a number of announcements regarding its key catalog of new devices. Under its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand, the company revealed its new ROG Flow Z13. As a refresh to the 2023 2-in-1 gaming laptop, the Flow Z13 supports nominal upgrades, keeping it in line with its predecessor. However, with the adoption of a new AMD Ryzen AI chip, this compact 2-in-1 device is now able to support AI-driven features.
As with virtually every new device these days, Asus is prioritizing the use of AI across all its new hardware. The ROG Flow Z13 leans on a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) to drive AI features. Asus is still maintaining a compact design for its Flow Z13, one that makes it easy to throw into a backpack or bag.
ROG Flow Z13 (2025)
A refresh to 2023's ROG Flow Z13. This 2-in-1 gaming laptop features a new AMD Ryzen AI chip, enabling the device to be a Copilot+ PC, capable of supporting AI functions. It also offers a 13.4-inch 2.5K ROG Nebula display, supporting 180Hz refresh rate.
- Operating System
- Windows 11
- CPU
- AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395
- GPU
- AMD RDNA 3.5
- RAM
- LPDDR5X 8000
- Battery
- 70Wh
- Display (Size, Resolution)
- 13.4-inch 2.5K ROG Nebula
- Camera
- 13 megapixel
- Ports
- 1 3.5mm audio jack, Thunderbolt 4 DisplayPort, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1 ROG XG Mobile Interface
- Dimensions
- 11.89 x 8.11 x 0.51-inches (30.2 x 20.6 x 1.29 cm)
- Weight
- 42.2oz (1.2Kg)
