  • The 2-in-1 ROG Flow Z13 now runs on AMD Ryzen AI chip, primarily supporting its AI functions.
  • Upgraded to 13.4-inch 2.5K Nebula display with 180Hz refresh rate for smoother gaming.
  • It features an enhanced cooling system and battery for longer gameplay sessions.

This year, during its CES keynote, Asus made a number of announcements regarding its key catalog of new devices. Under its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand, the company revealed its new ROG Flow Z13. As a refresh to the 2023 2-in-1 gaming laptop, the Flow Z13 supports nominal upgrades, keeping it in line with its predecessor. However, with the adoption of a new AMD Ryzen AI chip, this compact 2-in-1 device is now able to support AI-driven features.

As with virtually every new device these days, Asus is prioritizing the use of AI across all its new hardware. The ROG Flow Z13 leans on a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) to drive AI features. Asus is still maintaining a compact design for its Flow Z13, one that makes it easy to throw into a backpack or bag.

Upgrades open the path for AI innovations

The 2025 model of the ROG Flow Z13 features a new AMD Ryzen processor