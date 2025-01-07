Summary The 2-in-1 ROG Flow Z13 now runs on AMD Ryzen AI chip, primarily supporting its AI functions.

Upgraded to 13.4-inch 2.5K Nebula display with 180Hz refresh rate for smoother gaming.

It features an enhanced cooling system and battery for longer gameplay sessions.

This year, during its CES keynote, Asus made a number of announcements regarding its key catalog of new devices. Under its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand, the company revealed its new ROG Flow Z13. As a refresh to the 2023 2-in-1 gaming laptop, the Flow Z13 supports nominal upgrades, keeping it in line with its predecessor. However, with the adoption of a new AMD Ryzen AI chip, this compact 2-in-1 device is now able to support AI-driven features.

As with virtually every new device these days, Asus is prioritizing the use of AI across all its new hardware. The ROG Flow Z13 leans on a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) to drive AI features. Asus is still maintaining a compact design for its Flow Z13, one that makes it easy to throw into a backpack or bag.

Your changes have been saved ROG Flow Z13 (2025) A refresh to 2023's ROG Flow Z13. This 2-in-1 gaming laptop features a new AMD Ryzen AI chip, enabling the device to be a Copilot+ PC, capable of supporting AI functions. It also offers a 13.4-inch 2.5K ROG Nebula display, supporting 180Hz refresh rate. Operating System Windows 11 CPU AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 GPU AMD RDNA 3.5 RAM LPDDR5X 8000 Battery 70Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 13.4-inch 2.5K ROG Nebula Camera 13 megapixel Ports 1 3.5mm audio jack, Thunderbolt 4 DisplayPort, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1 ROG XG Mobile Interface Dimensions 11.89 x 8.11 x 0.51-inches (30.2 x 20.6 x 1.29 cm) Weight 42.2oz (1.2Kg) Expand

Upgrades open the path for AI innovations

The 2025 model of the ROG Flow Z13 features a new AMD Ryzen processor