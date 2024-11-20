Key Takeaways The ROG Ally X sets a new bar for handheld gaming with enhancements such as 24GB RAM, 80 Wh battery, and 1TB storage.

The device offers a seamless gaming experience with compatibility across various platforms and an improved cooling system.

Despite being slightly heavier and pricey at $800, the ROG Ally X surpasses other handheld devices in performance and game selection.

The ROG Ally brought me back to gaming after a long break, so I was really excited to get my hands on the next iteration of the device, the ROG Ally X.

My thoughts after using it extensively for the past two weeks are that it's set a new bar for handheld game systems. There's not one single feature that makes the ROG Ally X blow past its predecessor, but instead it's just a laundry list of small improvements over the ROG Ally -- 8GB of more RAM, doubled battery size from 40 Wh to 80 Wh, and more storage space with 1TB, and a lot more.

I've been both a console and a PC gamer throughout my life, but since I got the ROG Ally, I've pretty much exclusively played on the handheld. I can access all my games on Steam and Xbox Games Pass. I've even managed to set it up so I can play my Playstation on the ROG Ally using Remote Play. Asus has totally changed how I game with the ROG Ally, and the ROG Ally X is another huge step forward.

Price, availability, and specs

The ROG Ally X is the best handheld gaming device on the market, but it's also the most expensive at $800. The original ROG Ally is currently available for $650. You can also choose between three models of the Steam Deck , $400, $550, or $650. The ROG Ally X beats out all the other models in terms of specs. It has the largest battery at 80 wH, the most expensive Steam Deck is next at 50 wH. It also has the most RAM to offer out of the top gaming handhelds. It has 1TB of storage space, the same as the $650 version of the Steam Deck.

Where it really shines, though, is all the games you can play. Access to Steam, as well as Xbox Game Pass give you a huge library of games. If you have a PlayStation, you can also connect it to your Ally X and play remotely. I've logged way too much time playing College Football 25 remotely from my PS5. The improved RAM and cooling system also make the Ally X the best place to play the latest, most taxing games that other handhelds will have a harder time running.

Asus ROG Ally X Brand Asus Number of Games Included Steam and Xbox Games Pass Chipset AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme Processor Storage 1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD (2280) RAM 24GB Display 7-inch FHD Dimensions 11.02" x 4.37" x 0.97" inches Playing Time 3 to 4 hours on highest power levels Weight 1.49lbs or 678 Grams Output resolution 1920 x 1080 Graphics AMD Radeon™ Graphics Ports 2 USB-C ports, 3.5mm combo audio jack, UHS-II microSD card reader Battery 80 wH Expand

What I like about the Asus ROG Ally X

A perfect gaming experience on the go