Asus ROG has joined forces with Berlin-based fashion house, Acronym, to deliver the techwear tablet that dreams are made of.

This isn't the first time that these two brands have worked together, in 2020 they released a limited edition variant of the ROG Zephyrus G14 (and it was gorgeous).

This time, it's the Asus ROG Flow Z13 that's getting the Acronym treatment. A fitting product, we think, since it's one of the most cyberpunk-looking devices in the brand's lineup as standard.

The limited edition Z13 is called the ACRNM RMT02 and it packs an Intel Core i9-13900H and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU inside.

A custom aluminium chassis with CNC machined details has been used for the collaboration, and rubber holds are inset to provide grip in all orientations.

A standout feature of this version is the included carry strap, which allows the tablet to be used in multiple new ways, as well as being worn as an ultra-pricey fashion accessory.

Asus

Acronym co-founder Errolson Hugh said "The design idea of the RMTO2 seeks to make a new proposition. We're trying to reimagine how users interact with the world around them, together with their machine, and do things in a new way."

"We chose to partner with Republic of Gamers because it has a completely open-minded approach. Its engineers were willing to go into unknown territory, and they had the know-how and the competence to deliver those ideas."

For this project, Hugh employed the expertise of numerous creatives, including feature film concept artist Phil Saunders, best known for designing the iconic Iron Man suit.

The result is one of the coolest-looking gaming machines that we've ever seen. It's a blend of 80s retro tech, industrial cyberpunk and a surprising amount of practicality.

ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM RMT02 will be available worldwide starting April 3 2023, no pricing information has been shared just yet. But, if the intricate design is anything to go by, we don't expect this one to come cheap.