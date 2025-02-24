Summary Asus has unveiled its new Fragrance Mouse, which has a built-in fragrance compartment on its underside.

The mouse comes with a refillable aromatic oil vial that can be washed and refilled with any scent.

Despite being a fragrance mouse, it still has an ergonomic design and dual-mode connectivity.

Have you ever wanted your computer mouse to be more than just a mouse? If so, Asus has devised an innovative solution just for you -- and it smells good, too.

Asus has officially announced the Fragrance Mouse, a new ergonomic mouse with a built-in fragrance compartment on its underside that comes with a refillable aromatic oil vial. It was first shown off at CES 2025 , but it will now officially make its way to the market in the US soon.

The Asus Fragrance Mouse will be available in two color finishes: iridescent white or rose clay. The refillable aromatic oil vial can be washed and refilled with any scent, so you can customize it depending on what you want to smell. Asus has not yet revealed the price and launch date of the mouse, but reportedly it's coming "around late April, early May."

Don't worry, it's still a fully-functional mouse

Just because it smells doesn't mean it can't mouse

Appearance-wise, the Asus Fragrance Mouse still looks like your everyday light ergonomic mouse despite the fact it has a fragrance compartment housed on its underside. Asus says the mouse has a gently curved thumb rest on the right side, so you can comfortably hold it. The feet on the mouse are made from PTFE material, which allows it to glide smoothly on any flat surface.

The mouse has dual-mode connectivity, meaning you can connect it wirelessly to your computer via Bluetooth or a 2.4Ghz wireless USB dongle. It has adjustable DPI settings of 1200, 1600, and 2400dpi. A single AA battery powers the mouse. Durability shouldn’t be an issue, as Asus says the mouse has been "engineered to last with 10-million-click-lifespan switches."

If you already have an aromatic oil diffuser at home, this mouse may be the perfect companion for it. One thing is sure: the Asus Fragrance Mouse probably won't smell like sweaty hands. Unfortunately, if you’re eager to get your hands on the mouse now, you may still have to wait a bit. Asus has yet to reveal a price or launch date in the US, but reports indicate it's coming in April or May.