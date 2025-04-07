Summary Asus launched the Zenbook Ceraluminum Signature Edition series with limited-edition styles inspired by natural landscapes.

The Studio INI exhibition showcased a biomimetic art installation mimicking Zenbook materials and AI technology interactions.

Ceraluminum, a ceramicized aluminum compound, offers durability, recyclability, and four unique colorways in the Zenbook series.

Asus' Design You Can Feel exhibition is opening at Milan Design Week 2025. The show explores materiality, craftsmanship, artificial intelligence, and blurs the lines that separate them to encapsulate the design inspiration behind Asus products, specifically highlighting the latest Zenbook lineup.

Situated under the curved glass ceilings of Galleria Meravigli in the heart of the historic city, the showcase will run from April 8 to 13 and is open to the public from 10AM to 6PM -- for free.

