Key Takeaways Asus has set up an email for customers to request refunds for wrongful charges & shipping costs.

A new team is reviewing past claims for errors and a US support center is being established.

Asus has apologized for issues with repairs and will address the ROG Ally's microSD card reader.

Asus has announced a new initiative to repair its reputation after customers were charged for services that should have been covered by their warranty. Anyone who was unfairly charged or denied a repair can contact executivecare@asus.com to have their claim reassessed.

Asus is a well-known PC and handheld hardware company with products ranging from laptops and monitors to handheld consoles such as the ROG Ally. After an investigation by Gamers Nexus, it was revealed that many customers were being unfairly charged or denied repairs to Asus products that fell within the terms of their warranties. An initial response was given, however, this only brought more criticism and forced further action.

Related Asus ROG Ally X's new features aren't convincing me to upgrade There's a fresh model of the Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming console on the way, but is there enough here to justify an upgrade? I'm not convinced.

Asus admits its mistakes

And deploys a new initiative to set things right

Asus/Pocket-lint

In a new interview with Gamers Nexus, Asus detailed a new timeline and course of action for customers who were impacted by the previous warranty and repair system. Effective immediately, Asus has deployed a new email where customers can submit a template email to receive a refund for any wrongful charges and shipping costs the customer incurred. Both in-warranty and out-of-warranty claims are eligible for a refund for shipping costs.

Asus has also created a new division tasked with searching through all previous customer claims to rectify any issues, as well as forming an entirely new support center in the US. This new location will allow customers to pick between repairing a damaged board or exchanging it for a refurbished one at a faster timeline.

Finally, regarding a widely known issue regarding the ROG Ally's faulty microSD card reader, Asus has stated it will make a formal statement regarding that issue next week. Asus has officially apologized to any customers who were wronged, stating "We’re very sorry to anyone who has had a negative experience with our service team. We appreciate your feedback and giving us a chance to make amends."

How do you get a refund if you're affected by Asus charges?

What to do if you were impacted

If you feel you were denied or unfairly charged for any repairs that should have fallen under your product's warranty. You can submit an email to executivecare@asus starting today using the following template:

Your Name (as listed in your RMA):

RMA Number:

Serial Number:

RMA application country:

Please describe your previous RMA dispute:

Supporting Documents (e.g., charged invoice, quotation notification, photos):

Additional Feedback (optional):

Asus should respond to your request within a week of receiving your request.