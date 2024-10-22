Key Takeaways Asus' ROG Phone 9 is set to launch on November 19.

The phone has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset to provide a lag-free mobile gaming experience.

It features Qualcomm's Oryon CPU with improved gaming performance and a distinct gamer-centric design.

The latest Asus ROG phone is on its way, and it looks kind of insane. If you're into mobile gaming, this phone will certainly pique your interest.

Asus announced the ROG Phone 9 series will be officially launching on November 19 at its "AI On, Game On" virtual event. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. In a press release, Asus says, "With its signature gamer-centric design ethos, the ROG Phone 9 series is designed to offer an immersive, lag-free gaming experience, making it a must-have for serious gamers and technology lovers alike. "

With the release of the Asus ROG Phone 9 in November, Asus will likely become one of the first phone makers to release a phone powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The ROG Phone 9 is made with gamers top of mind

Apart from the processor, not much else is known about the phone

Asus / Pocket-lint

The Asus ROG Phone 9 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite platform, featuring a 2nd-generation Qualcomm Oryon CPU and an Adreno GPU. Asus says the chip will push the "boundaries of mobile gaming with industry-leading speed, power, and gaming-changing graphics."

The Oryon CPU looks pretty powerful, with two performance cores clocked at 4.32Ghz. Qualcomm says the Oryon CPU sees a 45 percent improvement in single-core and multi-core performance, as well a 40 percent improvement in gaming. With Asus calling the announcement event "AI, Game On," it's likely that the phone will offer new AI features.

In terms of the design, Asus calls it the ROG Phone 9 "gamer-centric," with a black textured back panel with the ROG logo, and a unique angular camera bump. You have to give Asus credit -- ROG Phones are certainly distinct from other major flagship handsets on the market.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 launched earlier this year with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 6.78-inch 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution AMOLED display. A Pro version was also released.

If the Asus ROG Phone 9 ups the RAM amount and storage space, like the ROG Phone 8 Pro has, we could be in for a pretty decent refresh of the ROG Phone. It will also be interesting to see if Asus makes a pro version of the ROG Phone 9. All will be revealed on November 19th.