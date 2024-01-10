Key Takeaways Asus AirVision M1 offers a comfortable viewing experience with a 57-degree vertical perspective and 60% transmittance.

The glasses provide 3 Degrees of Freedom positioning and the ability to generate multiple virtual screens in different formats.

The AirVision M1 is a potential game-changer as it offers a different approach compared to Apple's Vision Pro and is expected to be considerably cheaper.

After months of making potential Vision Pro buyers wait to be told when it will be available, we now know that February 2 is the big day. But with CES 2024 now underway Apple's headset is far from the only game in town. There have been multiple new AR/VR or so-called mixed reality headsets shown off and Asus is the latest to get involved.

Enter the Asus AirVision M1 Wearable Display, a product that can be used for gaming and productivity and can create a 57-degree vertical perspective field of view and a 60% transmittance to give what Asus claims will be "incredibly comfortable viewing." And that's key, with some still concerned that wearing these kinds of products for prolonged periods of time will be problematic. But here's the kicker — unlike the Vision Pro, the Asus AirVision M1 isn't a headset. It's a pair of glasses, and that's a potential game-changer.

Redefine your view

In its press release, Asus invites customers to "redefine your view" with its new AirVision M1, and that's very much what these kinds of products claim to do. With a 1080p resolution via a pair of MicroLED displays, Asus says its new glasses offer an impressive 1,100 nits of brightness and 95% DCI-P3 color gamut that should ensure a great image whether you're playing a game, watching content, or getting work done.

"The glasses also provide users with the ability to generate multiple virtual screens in 16:9, 21:9, and 32:9 formats, as well as in landscape or portrait orientation."

"Empowering users with 3 Degrees of Freedom (3DoF) positioning and an intuitive app design, AirVision M1 glasses allow users to pin the screen at a specific location, ensuring heightened control and comfort," the press release reads. "The glasses also provide users with the ability to generate multiple virtual screens in 16:9, 21:9, and 32:9 formats, as well as in landscape or portrait orientation." The AirVision M1 also has features to reduce blue light and flicker, while the noise-canceling microphones and speakers should ensure a solid experience.

It's clear that these glasses are taking a different approach to Apple's Vision Pro, and we still have a lot of questions. We don't know when the AirVision M1 will go on sale or how much it will cost, but we can expect it to be considerably less than the Vision Pro's $3,499 price tag. And that's a key point as we all wait for Apple's headset to ship.