Astro Bot is a 2024 platforming game published exclusively for the PlayStation 5, serving as a sequel to the popular Astro's Playroom title. Since its release, Astro Bot has garnered critical acclaim, currently sitting at a Metatic score of 94.

To celebrate the holidays, as well as to thank fans for their support, PlayStation has announced a free Winter Wonder update for the game. This patch introduces an all-new level with a festive theme, and offers up a number of "shiny surprises" and is available now.

"You will need to have completed the game for this special update to appear. Since we want it to remain a little surprise, we will not say too much, but you should expect a fun-filled level with shiny presents, a good dose of jingle bells, and brand-new special bots to add to your crew!," says Nicolas Doucet, Studio Director, Team Asobi in a blog post.

PlayStation took to X to share the news, with some users commenting that Astro Bot deserves a game of the year nomination. Other users took the opportunity to instead lament Sony's disastrous rollout of its PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up.

If you're finding it difficult to access your PlayStation Wrap-Up at the moment, Astro Bot's Winter Wonder is perhaps the perfect distraction. Thankfully, it's super easy to update your game to its latest software version, which brings with it this new level.

Your changes have been saved Astro Bot The follow-up to the PS5 pack-in game Astro's Playroom, Team Asobi's Astro Bot is a fully fleshed-out 3D platformer with over 80 stages. Throughout the campaign, Astro will get access to more than 15 abilities. OpenCritic Reviews Critics Recommend: 99% Released September 6, 2024 Developer(s) Team Asobi Publisher(s) Sony Interactive Entertainment See at Official Site $59.99 at Playstation Store $54 at Amazon

How to download the free Astro Bot Winter Wonder level

The new level is accessible for all existing owners of Astro Bot

Sony

If your copy of Astro Bot hasn't automatically updated to the latest available version, follow these steps to force a manual update:

Tap on the Astro Bot thumbnail on your PlayStation 5 home screen. Tap on the Options button. Tap on Check for Update.

Once you've successfully downloaded and installed this latest patch, your copy of Astro Bot will automatically include the new Winter Wonder level. To access the level in-game, you'll need to have completed the rest of Astro Bot first. Thankfully, the game is so good, that it's a treat to play through from start to finish.

Of note, you'll need an internet connection and a full copy of the Astro Bot game title in order to access this free update. Astro Bot is only available for purchase on the PlayStation 5 console.