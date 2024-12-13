Summary Astro Bot's win as Game of the Year marks a rarity for family games in the history of The Game Awards.

The game is a significant win that showcases PlayStation's domination in the gaming industry.

Astro Bot's director highlighted the game's homage to PlayStation history and its appeal to players of all ages.

The Game Awards of 2024 have come to a close, with Astro Bot taking home the coveted Game of the Year award.

The PlayStation-exclusive platformer emerged victorious despite a diverse field of nominees for the best Game of the Year title. The lineup featured a rare mobile game, Balatro, as well as the first-ever DLC nomination in the category with Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree . Astro Bot’s victory is pretty surprising considering the history of TGAs.

A win for a family game

Astro Bot's win is rarity for Game of the Year

It's not common for a game that wins Best Family Game to also take home the award for Game of the Year at the end of the night, but Astro Bot managed to do it. This marks only the second time in the last 20 years of The Game Awards that the winner of Best Family Game went on to win the top prize, joining 2021's It Takes Two.

Astro Bot director Nicolas Doucet remarked on the challenge of creating the game while accepting the award, highlighting the difficult task of designing a game that serves as an introduction to gaming for children while also paying tribute to PlayStation's 30-year gaming legacy.

A huge win for PlayStation

A PS-exclusive filled with PlayStation history