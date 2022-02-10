The Assassin's Creed series has been getting bigger and bigger as time winds on, but there are strong rumours that things might be changing with its next iteration, once code-named Rift and now officially titled Mirage.

We've gathered all the details floating around out there about the next Assassin's Creed game for you, right here, so be sure to check them out below.

Assassin's Creed Mirage will release on 12 October 2023, as confirmed during the PlayStation Showcase in May 2023.

We only actually found out the name of Mirage in September 2022, following months of rumours and leaks.

Assassin's Creed Mirage pre-orders

You can now pre-order Mirage, ahead of its release in October, if you're sure you'll want to be playing on day one.

Assassin's Creed Mirage platforms

Assassin's Creed is a huge franchise, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that it isn't yet ready to ditch older-generation consoles and the massive market they present.

So, Mirage will be coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Amazon Luna, running it through basically the full gamut of platforms outside of the Nintendo Switch.

Assassin's Creed Mirage story

As was indicated months ago by a big report from Bloomberg, Assassin's Creed Mirage will star Basim, who played a major role in the events of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, although it's set during Basim's own time period rather than Valhalla's.

The game will feature a recreation of medieval Baghdad as its chief setting, a tighter focus and smaller map that has also seen the game priced lower than recent releases in the series.

Basim is a key player in how the order of Assassin's was established and empowered, so we'll be seeing a new side to the series' increasingly arcane and complicated mythology.

Assassin's Creed Mirage gameplay

Recent Assassin's Creed games have been huge - both Odyssey and Valhalla offer simply enormous maps with multiple large settlements and huge amounts of ship-faring water to cross, something that won't be a focus in Mirage.

The game will seemingly go back to the series roots a bit more, focussing more tightly on stealth and lethality, in a smaller world. For fans of the series, this could be a breath of fresh air - for all that the likes of Odyssey, Valhalla and Origins gained it new fans, there's nothing wrong with a game that won't take dozens of hours to get close to completing.

This should mean there are fewer RPG elements, and potentially no options for dialogue choices and branching quests, which might sound like a loss but could result in a much tighter experience.

