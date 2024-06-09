Key Takeaways Assassin's Creed timeline is complex and most games aren't numbered.

AC games can be played in release or chronological order, but both have their merits.

Historical settings vary from Ancient Greece to Vikings, including an exciting Ancient Japan setting.

Now that it's close to 20 years since the original Assassin's Creed was released, it's getting easy to forget that the whole concept of the user diving into memories of the past was kept secret. Or, it was meant to until Kristen Bell spilled the beans weeks before the launch in an interview. Regardless, the series has gone on to become one of the biggest franchises in games, with a new installment coming out annually up until Origins broke the mold. For whatever reason, games can't just stick to a basic, understandable numbering convention for long-running series. In the case of Assassin's Creed, this makes it incredibly convoluted to track what games fit where in the timeline.

There are two ways to follow Assassin's Creed. You can go in release order, which mostly follows the future timeline chronologically, or in chronological order of the historical settings you visit. Whichever one you think is best, I think we can all agree that you'll need a history degree to put the games in the right order. If you're ready to don the Assassin's hood, climb some towers, and bloody your hidden blade, here is how you can play the entire Assassin's Creed franchise in order, chronologically or by release.

I'm not going to include any of the spin-off games in this list that don't relate to the current 13 mainline titles either historically or in the future storyline. I will also not be spoiling any plot details from any of the games.

1 Assassin's Creed Odyssey

431 to 422 BC

There technically could be settings earlier in history a future Assassin's Creed could take place in, but I think Odyssey is about as far back as the series could go and still be mechanically interesting. This time you play as either Kassandra or Alexios in Ancient Greece before the assassins had even formed.

2 Assassin's Creed Origins

49 to 44 BC

Origins was only the earliest game in the franchise for one year before its name became mostly redundant. While it isn't the first game chronologically anymore, the name does still fit in how it is the origin point of the assassin order in Ancient Egypt by our main character Bayek.

3 Assassin's Creed Mirage

861 AD

Assassin's Creed Mirage Developer Ubisoft Bordaeux Release October 5, 2023 Genre Action adventure $50 at PlayStation $50 at Xbox

The next game makes a big leap forward in time to 861 AD in Baghdad. It's an interesting entry for showing the initiation of Basim into the assassins (or Hidden Ones) before he shows up in a different game. It's otherwise a smaller and less impactful game on the larger story.

4 Assassin's Creed Valhalla

872 to 878 AD

Currently the largest AC game of the bunch, Valhalla is an epic focusing on the Viking escapades of Eivor in England between 872 and 878 AD. Eivor isn't an assassin here, despite having all the skills of one, but Basim makes an appearance here to at least have one true Hidden One in the game.

5 Assassin's Creed

1191 AD

Assassin's Creed Release Date November 13, 2007 Genre Action adventure Developer Ubisoft Montreal $20 at Steam

The game that started it all picked the Third Crusade as its backdrop for our first adventure. We follow Altair's fall and rise through the assassin's order by dispatching key Templar figures. This is also the beginning of Desmond's story in the modern age.

6 Assassin's Creed 2

1476 to 1499 AD

Assassin's Creed 2 Release Date November 17, 2009 Genre Action adventure Developer Ubisoftt Montreal $20 at Steam $40 at PlayStation

After the Crusades, our next stop on this historical tour is the Italian Renaissance with Ezio. This game covers the most amount of time of any individual entry as we follow Ezio's evolution from a young man to a veteran assassin.

7 Assassin's Creed Brotherhood

1499 to 1507 AD

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood Release Date November 16, 2010 Genre Action adventure Developer Ubisoft Montreal $20 at Steam $40 at PlayStation

The first direct sequel, both in terms of character and time, is Brotherhood. Ezio's story begins to take a backseat to the events and buildup of Desmond's in this installment.

8 Assassin's Creed Revelations

1511 to 1512 AD

Assassin's Creed Revelations Release Date November 15, 2011 Genre Action adventure Developer Ubisoft Montreal $20 at Steam $40 at PlayStation

To close out the Ezio trilogy, Revelations takes him out of Italy and over to Constantinople to learn more about the origins of the Hidden Ones. This entry gives us brief segments playing as Altair once again, so technically it also fits before AC 1, but that's splitting hairs.

9 Assassin's Creed Shadows

1579 to unknown

Assassin's Creed Shadows Release Date November 15, 2024 Genre Action adventure Developer Ubisoft Quebec $70 at PlayStation $70 at Xbox

Over on the other side of the world, Shadows finally gives fans what they've been asking for since the first game: an ancient Japanese setting. Specifically, Shadows will be set during the final years of the Sengoku period and feature the first time a historical figure will be a playable character in Yasuke alongside a new character, Naoe.

10 Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag

1715 to 1722 AD

Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag Release Date October 29, 2013 Genre Action adventure Developer Ubisoft Montreal $40 at Steam $30 at PlayStation

Yup, don't even bother paying attention to the numbers if you're going chronologically, because AC 4 does indeed come before 3. Another unique setting to test out, AC 4 puts you in the boots of the up-and-coming pirate, Edward Kenway, in the Golden Age of Piracy. Once again, Edward is another protagonist who isn't technically an assassin but is roped into their conflicts by luck, or more specifically, bad luck.

11 Assassin's Creed Rogue

1752 to 1776 AD

Assassin's Creed Rogue Release Date November 11, 2014 Genre Action adventure Developer Ubisoft Sofia $20 at Steam $30 at PlayStation

Many people forget about Rogue since it came out the same day as Unity, but it is basically what Brotherhood was to AC 2 -- except you don't continue Edward's story. Instead, you actually play as a Templar, the centuries-long rival to the Hidden Ones.

12 Assassin's Creed 3

1754 to 1783 AD

Assassin's Creed 3 Release Date October 30, 2012 Genre Action adventure Developer Ubisoft Montreal $40 at Steam $40 at PlayStation

Things get a little messy with the timeline since Rogue and 3 overlap a bit, but AC 3 extends further into the future and is more important to the overall story, so it makes more sense to put it here. In the past, you are Ratonhnhake-ton, aka Connor, during the American revolution. Back in modern day, this game wraps up Desmond's arc.

13 Assassin's Creed Unity

1789 to 1794 AD

Assassin's Creed Unity Release Date November 11, 2014 Genre Action adventure Developer Ubisoft Montreal $30 at Steam $30 at PlayStation

As much as people hated on Unity when it first came out, it turned out to be a great AC game once all the bugs were ironed out. This is another basic origin story of a young character (Arno) eventually finding and joining the ranks of the Hidden Ones. The late 1700s France location in particular was a blast to sneak and run through.

14 Assassin's Creed Syndicate

1868

Assassin's Creed Syndicate Developer Ubisoft Quebec Release October 23, 2015 Genre Action adventure $30 at Steam $30 at PlayStation

And finally, the closest historical setting to our current time, it's 1868. Syndicate places itself right on the cusp of the Industrial Revolution in Victorian England. This was the first game to have two protagonists in the twins Evie and Jacob, though the differences were minor at best.

15 Assassin's Creed in release order

If you'd prefer to play in the order the games came out in our timeline, this will be your order:

Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed II

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed: Revelations

Assassin’s Creed III

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Rogue

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Shadows

FAQ

Q: Should you play Assassin's Creed in chronological order?

Honestly, it doesn't matter too much. Aside from AC 2, Brotherhood, and Revelations all starring Ezio, there's no benefit to playing the game chronologically. The modern-day story basically gets abandoned after AC3 anyway, so you can really just pick which setting is most appealing and jump around.