Key Takeaways
- Assassin's Creed timeline is complex and most games aren't numbered.
- AC games can be played in release or chronological order, but both have their merits.
- Historical settings vary from Ancient Greece to Vikings, including an exciting Ancient Japan setting.
Now that it's close to 20 years since the original Assassin's Creed was released, it's getting easy to forget that the whole concept of the user diving into memories of the past was kept secret. Or, it was meant to until Kristen Bell spilled the beans weeks before the launch in an interview. Regardless, the series has gone on to become one of the biggest franchises in games, with a new installment coming out annually up until Origins broke the mold. For whatever reason, games can't just stick to a basic, understandable numbering convention for long-running series. In the case of Assassin's Creed, this makes it incredibly convoluted to track what games fit where in the timeline.
There are two ways to follow Assassin's Creed. You can go in release order, which mostly follows the future timeline chronologically, or in chronological order of the historical settings you visit. Whichever one you think is best, I think we can all agree that you'll need a history degree to put the games in the right order. If you're ready to don the Assassin's hood, climb some towers, and bloody your hidden blade, here is how you can play the entire Assassin's Creed franchise in order, chronologically or by release.
I'm not going to include any of the spin-off games in this list that don't relate to the current 13 mainline titles either historically or in the future storyline. I will also not be spoiling any plot details from any of the games.
1 Assassin's Creed Odyssey
431 to 422 BC
assassin's creed odyssey
- Release Date
- October 5, 2018
- Genre
- Action adventure
- Developer
- Ubisoft Quebec
There technically could be settings earlier in history a future Assassin's Creed could take place in, but I think Odyssey is about as far back as the series could go and still be mechanically interesting. This time you play as either Kassandra or Alexios in Ancient Greece before the assassins had even formed.
2 Assassin's Creed Origins
49 to 44 BC
Assassin's Creed Origins
- Release Date
- October 26, 2017
- Genre
- Action adventure
- Developer
- Ubisoft Montreal
Origins was only the earliest game in the franchise for one year before its name became mostly redundant. While it isn't the first game chronologically anymore, the name does still fit in how it is the origin point of the assassin order in Ancient Egypt by our main character Bayek.
3 Assassin's Creed Mirage
861 AD
Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Developer
- Ubisoft Bordaeux
- Release
- October 5, 2023
- Genre
- Action adventure
The next game makes a big leap forward in time to 861 AD in Baghdad. It's an interesting entry for showing the initiation of Basim into the assassins (or Hidden Ones) before he shows up in a different game. It's otherwise a smaller and less impactful game on the larger story.
4 Assassin's Creed Valhalla
872 to 878 AD
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Release Date
- December 6, 2022
- Genre
- Action adventure
- Developer
- Ubisoft Montreal
Currently the largest AC game of the bunch, Valhalla is an epic focusing on the Viking escapades of Eivor in England between 872 and 878 AD. Eivor isn't an assassin here, despite having all the skills of one, but Basim makes an appearance here to at least have one true Hidden One in the game.
5 Assassin's Creed
1191 AD
Assassin's Creed
- Release Date
- November 13, 2007
- Genre
- Action adventure
- Developer
- Ubisoft Montreal
The game that started it all picked the Third Crusade as its backdrop for our first adventure. We follow Altair's fall and rise through the assassin's order by dispatching key Templar figures. This is also the beginning of Desmond's story in the modern age.
6 Assassin's Creed 2
1476 to 1499 AD
Assassin's Creed 2
- Release Date
- November 17, 2009
- Genre
- Action adventure
- Developer
- Ubisoftt Montreal
After the Crusades, our next stop on this historical tour is the Italian Renaissance with Ezio. This game covers the most amount of time of any individual entry as we follow Ezio's evolution from a young man to a veteran assassin.
7 Assassin's Creed Brotherhood
1499 to 1507 AD
Assassin's Creed Brotherhood
- Release Date
- November 16, 2010
- Genre
- Action adventure
- Developer
- Ubisoft Montreal
The first direct sequel, both in terms of character and time, is Brotherhood. Ezio's story begins to take a backseat to the events and buildup of Desmond's in this installment.
8 Assassin's Creed Revelations
1511 to 1512 AD
Assassin's Creed Revelations
- Release Date
- November 15, 2011
- Genre
- Action adventure
- Developer
- Ubisoft Montreal
To close out the Ezio trilogy, Revelations takes him out of Italy and over to Constantinople to learn more about the origins of the Hidden Ones. This entry gives us brief segments playing as Altair once again, so technically it also fits before AC 1, but that's splitting hairs.
9 Assassin's Creed Shadows
1579 to unknown
Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Release Date
- November 15, 2024
- Genre
- Action adventure
- Developer
- Ubisoft Quebec
Over on the other side of the world, Shadows finally gives fans what they've been asking for since the first game: an ancient Japanese setting. Specifically, Shadows will be set during the final years of the Sengoku period and feature the first time a historical figure will be a playable character in Yasuke alongside a new character, Naoe.
10 Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag
1715 to 1722 AD
Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag
- Release Date
- October 29, 2013
- Genre
- Action adventure
- Developer
- Ubisoft Montreal
Yup, don't even bother paying attention to the numbers if you're going chronologically, because AC 4 does indeed come before 3. Another unique setting to test out, AC 4 puts you in the boots of the up-and-coming pirate, Edward Kenway, in the Golden Age of Piracy. Once again, Edward is another protagonist who isn't technically an assassin but is roped into their conflicts by luck, or more specifically, bad luck.
11 Assassin's Creed Rogue
1752 to 1776 AD
Assassin's Creed Rogue
- Release Date
- November 11, 2014
- Genre
- Action adventure
- Developer
- Ubisoft Sofia
Many people forget about Rogue since it came out the same day as Unity, but it is basically what Brotherhood was to AC 2 -- except you don't continue Edward's story. Instead, you actually play as a Templar, the centuries-long rival to the Hidden Ones.
12 Assassin's Creed 3
1754 to 1783 AD
Assassin's Creed 3
- Release Date
- October 30, 2012
- Genre
- Action adventure
- Developer
- Ubisoft Montreal
Things get a little messy with the timeline since Rogue and 3 overlap a bit, but AC 3 extends further into the future and is more important to the overall story, so it makes more sense to put it here. In the past, you are Ratonhnhake-ton, aka Connor, during the American revolution. Back in modern day, this game wraps up Desmond's arc.
13 Assassin's Creed Unity
1789 to 1794 AD
Assassin's Creed Unity
- Release Date
- November 11, 2014
- Genre
- Action adventure
- Developer
- Ubisoft Montreal
As much as people hated on Unity when it first came out, it turned out to be a great AC game once all the bugs were ironed out. This is another basic origin story of a young character (Arno) eventually finding and joining the ranks of the Hidden Ones. The late 1700s France location in particular was a blast to sneak and run through.
14 Assassin's Creed Syndicate
1868
Assassin's Creed Syndicate
- Developer
- Ubisoft Quebec
- Release
- October 23, 2015
- Genre
- Action adventure
And finally, the closest historical setting to our current time, it's 1868. Syndicate places itself right on the cusp of the Industrial Revolution in Victorian England. This was the first game to have two protagonists in the twins Evie and Jacob, though the differences were minor at best.
15 Assassin's Creed in release order
If you'd prefer to play in the order the games came out in our timeline, this will be your order:
- Assassin’s Creed
- Assassin’s Creed II
- Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood
- Assassin’s Creed: Revelations
- Assassin’s Creed III
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
FAQ
Q: Should you play Assassin's Creed in chronological order?
Honestly, it doesn't matter too much. Aside from AC 2, Brotherhood, and Revelations all starring Ezio, there's no benefit to playing the game chronologically. The modern-day story basically gets abandoned after AC3 anyway, so you can really just pick which setting is most appealing and jump around.