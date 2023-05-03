The Arzopa A1C portable monitor is a fantastic choice if you want an extra screen that you can take with you even when working from coffee shops because it's small enough to fit in your laptop bag and discounted enough that you won't feel bad about the splurge.

Arzopa Portable Monitor 15.6” $119 $170 Save $51 This fantastically light Arzopa portable monitor is on sale and you can get it for a solid 30% off. During the period of the offer, the price of this monitor has gone down from $170 to $119, allowing you to save over $50 in the process. $119 at Amazon (US)

Until 9 May 2023, you can purchase this Arzopa monitor for a mere $119, which is the best price we've ever seen for this particular model.

Why you'll want the Arzopa A1C portable monitor

Getting one of these Arzopa portable monitors can be super helpful if you have the flexibility to work from anywhere in the world. More often than not, however, professionals avoid working remotely with just their laptops because they normally need more than one monitor. At the very least, they're certainly used to working on screens bigger than those of their laptops.

Arzopa

The Arzopa A1C is a 15.6-inch monitor which is a decent size. On top of this, this is a lightweight monitor with a smart cover, making it easy to carry anywhere you go without worrying you're going to scratch the screen. It's literally a plug-and-play device, so you won't have to do anything special to make this work. Just connect the laptop and the monitor with an HDMI cable, and you're done.

It doesn't even have to be a laptop either, since this Arzopa monitor can also be connected to Android and Apple devices or tablets thanks to the USB-C port. If you have your game console when travelling, you can even hook that up, which is pretty awesome.

Get a great deal

No matter how you look at it, this Arzopa A1C portable monitor is a fantastic addition for anyone, especially now that it's available for the best price of $119.