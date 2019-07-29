One fantastic Instagrammer has put their special talents to good use by creating images showing what life might be like if iconic classical artists or subjects might look like if they were modern-day influencers.

From Mona Lisa browsing a record store to Van Gogh rolling through the streets on a skateboard, Untitled Save has it all. We've got a selection of the best to give you a reason to follow.

Vincent Van Gogh on the go

Van Gogh might have been mostly unsuccessful as an artist during his lifetime but we bet he'd have made more waves with access to social media.

Here he is, tearing up the streets on his favourite board.

Pablo Picasso

Nothing much to see here, just Pablo Picasso rocking what looks like a 3D-printed gun and a Champion hoodie. Because why not?

Salvador Dalí

Salvador Dalí was a man of many talents - an artist who turned his hand to painting, drawing, sculpting, writing and more.

He was also an eccentric with a talent for pulling off attention-grabbing stunts. Add to that the fact he embraced both anarchism and communism and it's not too hard to imagine him as a modern-day influencer.

Frida Kahlo

Frida Kahlo was a Mexican painter who thrived in the early 1900s and was known for her many portraits and self-portraits.

It seems perfectly fitting for her to be on Instagram bashing out selfies, but at least with an artistic vibe.

Mona Lisa and Van Gogh

We love this imagining from Untitled Save - seeing two classic icons of art transformed into a single image.

Mona Lisa is obviously the classically beautiful image anyway, seeing her getting cuddly with Van Gogh is certainly intriguing.

Michael Jackson boarding

If the King of Pop hadn't died in 2009, what would his personal profile be like now?

Would he still be a big deal? Would he be topping out the most followed Instagrammers of all time? What would he be up to online?

Dalí and artwork

As fun as it is seeing Dalí rocking denim and sporting his magnificent moustache, it would be far cooler to see him with some artwork.

Even if it was raising an eyebrow when coming across some in the real world.

Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe was an iconic legend. The quintessential blonde bombshell and incredibly popular sex symbol of the 50s and 60s.

How would she fare in modern society and what would her social media account look like? We'd certainly like to know. Untitled Save imagines her to be understated and oozing modern cool.

Andy Warhol

Andy Warhol was a leading artist in the visual art movement and is well-known for his works in pop art.

The soup can might be his most well-known image, this hilarious vision of him as an influencer sees him wearing a t-shirt with his own art emblazoned on it.

Gustav Klimt

You might not recognise his face, but this is Gustav Klimt.

An Austrian symbolist painter who was primarily known for painting the female form and perhaps most well-known for The Kiss. We wonder how he would have lived his life in the modern age.

Girl with the pearl earring

We love the idea of classic and iconic paintings and works of art coming to life - subjects suddenly in human form living normal lives.

Here the girl with the pearl earring by Johannes Vermeer is seen casually chilling out in Porto. We wonder what she'd think of the world several hundred years after being painted.

Elvis Presley

The original painting here was by Caravaggio and dates back to 1596. It shows Bacchus, the Greek god of wine, inebriation, fertility and theatre.

A fine work of classical art, it was clever on many levels. The focus of the image invites the viewer to succumb to their desires while also sitting with a rotting apple amongst the other fruit laid out before them.

Now Elvis is in his place and he doesn't look too happy about it.

Leonardo da Vinci

Leonardo da Vinci was a legend of his time. A painter, draughtsman, engineer, scientist, theorist, sculptor and architect, he was a man of many talents and one who influenced human society for years after his passing.

Here he's re-imagined as a different kind of influencer. Probably not as influential though.

Princess Jasmine

Even imaginary people are getting the special influencer treatment. Here Princess Jasmine is seen posing in Portugal.