The most popular and enduring lifestyle TV is Samsung's The Frame . The artistic smart TV put renewed focus on how TVs looked at home, placing an emphasis on design and aesthetic. With a slim build, matte display, and detachable frame, Samsung's innovation was popular for those who wanted their TV to look good when it wasn't really on.

The smart TV industry is filled with companies copying other companies, so naturally copycats were made. Namely, TCL's NXTFRAME and Hisense's CanvasTV. These are the main replicants, while other smart TVs took smaller cues from The Frame, incorporating an Art Gallery or Ambient Mode , ultra-thin design for wall-mounting, and anti-glare screen. However, while all these art TVs are relatively similar in price, the differences between them are worth knowing if you want to choose the best one for your entertainment experience. Here's what you should know about these three popular smart TVs.

1 Art mode and gallery options

Inspect curated collections before purchase

Perhaps the biggest and most important difference among these art TVs is how exactly they go about granting access to works of art. Investing in The Frame means needing to purchase a subscription to its Art Gallery, which offers access to over 2,000 works of art. These are iconic paintings from across centuries that Samsung has paid a licensing fee to access and distribute. These will be the works of art you want to enjoy and show off.

Users can load a USB drive with curated files to plug into their smart TV and show off the paintings, photos, and videos they want to show off on their art TV.

Conversely, TCL's NXTFrame TV does not include a subscription fee, but that's because most of it's art is AI-generated, and it involves using the term 'art' very generously. TCL and others seem to stress that AI-generated content is a boon and some kind of bonus to have, which raises a lot of questions around what people think art and creativity are, as well as what they want displayed on their wall. If the idea of The Frame TV is to look like a painting, then it stands to reason you'd want an actual painting within the Frame. With TCL, you'll get what is approximated to be a painting, I suppose.

Hisense sort of splits the difference. Its art TV comes loaded with about 100 images; you don't have to pay extra, but you don't get as much content that's ready to go.

2 Frame design and style options

Unlock optimal aesthetics with different styles

The appeal of these art TVs is in the name. Samsung, TCL, and Hisense offer various frames that can be attached and replaced as desired, altering the look and feel of your TV. The options will vary depending on the TV. Users of Samsung's model will find more options, in part because there are third-party sellers with their own products, but also because the TV has been around longer. Style, color, and price will vary, so it's worth considering what options, if any, you want for the present and future of your art TV. Keep in mind the work that might go into installing the frame as well.

Mounting a TV can be a complicated and delicate task. Hire a professional to set up your TV correctly, or enlist a friend and take time to measure and mount.

While these TVs are made to be mounted on the wall, TCL's model provides alternatives. It offers a compatible easel as well as more traditional feet to be used on a TV stand. These options may appeal to those who don't have the means or opportunity to wall-mount, setting it apart from others.