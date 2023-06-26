The Arlo collection of smart home accessories has proven popular thanks to a blend of decent features and prices that won't make your eyes water. But even Arlo has a budget option and it looks like it might be about to give its cheaper video doorbell an upgrade.

While there has so far been no official word, the Arlo Essential 2 Video Doorbell appears to have leaked ahead of its unveiling with the Arlo Essential 2 Wire-free Camera also making an appearance.

Budget smart home

This is all according to a new Zats Not Funny report which appears to have figured out why so many of Arlo's current crop of cameras and doorbells are already availalbe for as much as 60% off, even without the usual Prime Day smart home discounts. And that appears to be because the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell is getting a refresh at the very least.

The report says that "the Arlo Essential 2 Video Doorbell and Arlo Essential 2 Wire-free indoor/outdoor camera" are on the horizon. It adds that "the Arlo Essential Indoor camera will also increment to v2, but the appearances are so similar it’s not even worth running the render." Anyone hoping for big visual changes are set to be left wanting, it seems.

Zats Not Funny

As for the video doorbell, it's gained a new debossed logo on the side that helps give the whole thing a sleaker, more modern and upmarket look that belies its budget orientation.

We're currently lacking on any information on what the new video doorbell will be able to do and how it will perform, but the report suggests that the refresh might be more about saving Arlo money on manufacturing than bringing anything new to the table.

The same goes for the new Arlo Esssential 2 Wire-free Camera, too. It's expected to continue to offer indoor and outdoor mounting options, but nothing else is known currently. It also appears to have gained the same debossed logo as its door-mounted cousin, at least.

As for when both of these unannounced products will become official, nobody knows. But the fact that they're starting to leak might suggest that an announcement is just around the corner.