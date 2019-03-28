Arlo has a growing range of security cameras, each offering something slightly different. Originally Arlo offered free cloud storage of HD video for up to five cameras, for 7 days, and this was one of the features that pushed Arlo into the spotlight - every pun intended. That's now changed with Arlo pushing its Arlo Secure subscription instead on its more recent models.

The older Arlo Ultra, Pro 3, Pro 2, Pro and original Arlo cameras all need an Arlo hub to connect to, but in more recent models the Ultra 2, Pro 4, Pro 5/5S, Arlo Essential and Arlo Essential Indoor they connect directly to Wi-Fi giving you more flexibility. Then there is the Arlo Go 2 which offers an LTE connection, so it can work totally independently.

This is the current selection of Arlo models, with our recommendations for the best.

Our recommendations: Which is the best Arlo camera?

The cameras above will suit most situations, but Arlo has a lot more in its home security arsenal. While there's also the Arlo Video Doorbell to consider, here we're going to focus on Arlo's range of cameras. To help you figure out what's what, Arlo Essential is only 1080p, Arlo Pro is 2K and Arlo Ultra is 4K.

Note that Arlo is a modular system - you can mix and match cameras, you can basically use any combination you want. Here we're focused on individual cameras when quoting prices, but often you'll be able to buy bundles of cameras. Note that you'll need to have an Arlo Secure subscription to get the best out of your Arlo system - and we discuss that further down the page.

Arlo Pro 4

Arlo Arlo Pro 4 Best overall The Arlo Pro 4 is the best camera for most people offering a combination of features and a slightly cheaper price than Arlo's latest camera, the Arlo Pro 5S. It has the quality, convenience and performance to make it our top choice. Pros 2K HDR video, night vision

2-way audio

Standalone connectivity Cons Arlo Pro 5S higher quality $250 on Amazon (US) £220 on Amazon (UK)

The Arlo Pro 4 updated the Arlo Pro 3, offering pretty much the same spec with 2K video capture, 2-way audio and an LED spotlight and IR for night vision. The big difference was that the Pro 4 offered Wi-Fi so can connect directly to your network without the need for a SmartHub. That gives loads of freedom for installation, considering that the battery is rechargable, so there's no need for wires. It offers great performance for the price, which is why it's our top recommendation - although you'll need an Arlo Secure subscription to take advantage of all its features.

It has been updated with the Arlo Pro 5S (called the Pro 5 in Europe), which has a 12-bit sensor for better colour capture and dual-band Wi-Fi, but it's more expensive and those updates might not be necessary for all users. There is also an Arlo Pro 4 XL model with a larger battery for greater endurance.

Arlo Pro 5S / Pro 5

Arlo Pro 5 Arlo's latest Arlo's latest Pro camera offers basically the same core specs as the Arlo Pro 4, but it has higher quality sensor for better colour capture, as well as dual-band Wi-Fi and a power saving mode for longer battery life. Pros 2K HDR video

Dual-band Wi-Fi

Two-way audio Cons Basically the same as Arlo Pro 4 $250 on Amazon (US) £220 on Amazon (GB)

The specs of the Arlo Pro 5S - called the Pro 5 in Europe - closely match those of the Arlo Pro 4. It has the same 2K, HDR camera with the same 160-degree lens, but there's a new sensor in this model, which moves from 10-bit to 12-bit. That means is can capture many more colours, so you'll get better quality video from it. It also offers dual-band Wi-Fi so you have more connection options. Otherwise you get the standard two-way audio, integrated spotlight and rechargeable battery, here boosted with a low power mode promising to extend it by 30 per cent.

Arlo Ultra 2

Arlo Arlo Ultra 2 Best quality Arlo Ultra offers 4K video capture, so it's the highest quality - but the most expensive as a result. It otherwise offers the same features as the Arlo Pro 5S. You just have to decide if 4K video is what you need. Pros 4K, HDR video capture

Dual-band Wi-Fi

All the features of other Arlo cameras Cons It's the most expensive option

Needs an Arlo Secure Plus plan $300 on Amazon (US) £315 in Amazon (GB)

The Arlo Ultra 2 offers 4K HDR video capture, 2-way audio, along with a siren and a built-in LED spotlight. It offers IR night vision, so it's the full feature set of other Arlo cameras, but with that higher video resolution. That allows for better quality capture or more zooming options. It also connects direct to Wi-Fi for simple standalone installation, or can be used with the Arlo SmartHub - and you'll need the SmartHub if you want to stream 4K video to a device.

It uses a rechargable battery so is otherwise a wire-free installation, but to get the most out of this camera you'll need an Arlo Secure Plus plan which will allow 60-day online storage of 4K video that's captured - if you don't have the Secure Plus plan, you'll on only get 2K video storage from the cheaper Arlo Secure plan, so you won't get the best from this camera. That means it's expensive to buy and more expensive due to that ongoing subscription - but it is the best quality. There's also an Arlo Ultra 2 XL with a bigger battery for longer life.

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight

Arlo Arlo Pro 3 Outdoor Floodlight Camera Best for illuminuation The Arlo 3 Pro Floodlight is an older camera - but it will connect directly to Wi-Fi and still offers 2K video capture. The big advantage here is the huge illumination it offers - so it will light up your property when it detects activity. Pros Massive illumination

2K HDR video capture

Good value for money Cons It might be too bright for your neighbours

No directional control on illumination $250 on Amazon (US) £260 on Amazon (GB)

The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight camera is an older model, but offers a feature that other Arlo cameras don't - a 3000 lumen LED floodlight. This will let you flood an area with light, while still offering many of the features other Arlo cameras do. There's 2K HDR video capture, motion detection and all the rest, but with the advantage of having that illumination. It will also connect direct to Wi-Fi, so there's no need for a SmartHub with this older model.

But it is huge and the illumination might not suit all neighbourhoods - and might disturb your neighbours. There's a big battery to support the floodlight, but it also uses additional battery life compared to other Arlo cameras. Still, if wide-area illumination is what you're after, this is the camera to choose.

Arlo Essential and Essential XL

Arlo Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera Arlo's entry-level camera offers flexibility in installation and many of the benefits of other Arlo cameras, but only offers a 1080p resolution, with no HDR. It will keep your home protected, but the video won't look as good. Pros Value for money

Weatherproof

Battery powered Cons Only 1080p video

No HDR $130 on Amazon (US) £130 on Amazon (UK)

The Arlo Essential is the entry-level device from Arlo, offering 1080p video capture, 2-way audio, IR for night vision as well as an LED floodlight. There's an integrated siren.

It can be a standalone camera, as it will connect directly to your Wi-Fi with no hub required. It has a rechargable battery and offers wire-free installation, so it's a simple starting point for home security.

If you want video storage, you'll have to have an Arlo Secure plan and that will give you 30-days of storage for anything that the Essential captures. There is also an Arlo Essential XL, which has double the battery life.

Arlo Essential Indoor

Arlo Arlo Essential Indoor Camera Best for indoors This camera has a unique feature - Privacy Shield - to physically block the camera when it's not in use. It's a wired camera and lacks the waterproofing of other models, while offering 1080p capture. Pros Privacy shield

Affordable

Full range of Arlo features Cons No battery option

1080p with no HDR $100 on Amazon (US) £120 on Amazon (GB)

The Arlo Essential Indoor features a privacy shutter that will close so you have a 100 per cent guarantee that no one is watching you. It connects directly to Wi-Fi so there's no need for a SmartHub - although it can act as a standalone indoor camera or as part of a larger Arlo system. It sticks to 1080p video capture with 130 degrees, but also offers IR night vision, although there's no LED illuminator here.

It offers sound and motion detection and will offer wider smart features via an Arlo Smart plan. It's a great camera for monitoring inside your home thanks to that privacy shutter - with no need to worry about charging the battery.

Arlo Go 2

Arlo Go 2 Best for isolated spots With SIM card support the Arlo Go 2 can operate where there's no Wi-Fi, so it's ideal for remote areas. It can also accept a microSD card for local video storage. Pros Big battery

LTE connection

2K HDR Cons More expensive to run

Arlo Go is designed to be used where there's no connection to Wi-Fi, using the 4G/LTE connection instead. It incorporates a microSD card slot for local storage and SIM card slot to provide that connection - so it can operate in complete isolation, like down at the end of the garden out of reach of your Wi-Fi.

Otherwise it offers all the features you'd expect from Arlo, with LED illumination, a siren, motion capture, sound detection, 2-way audio and a lot more. You'll need an Arlo Secure subscription to access online storage of captured video, as well as the SIM card, so it costs a little more to run than other Arlo cameras.

Other things to consider: Arlo Secure plans

One of the great things about using Arlo as a system is that you can build it as you go, buying the cameras you need for each area. But you will need to have an Arlo Secure plan to get the most out of your cameras, otherwise you'll have limited access to functions - just notifications and live streaming. Previously called Arlo Smart, the subscriptions have rebranded as Arlo Secure. Arlo Secure also enables some of the AI functions, such as person or package detection. The basic Arlo Secure plan has the option for a single camera, or for unlimited cameras.

The Arlo Secure Plus is for unlimited cameras and comes at the higher cost - but note that these plans aren't all the same internationally, so check the details for your region. In the US, the basic place Arlo Secure costs $4.99 for a single camera or $12.99 for unlimited cameras, with 30-day access up to 4K resolution and that will suit most uses, unless you're interested in the full security system. In the UK, the Secure plan will offer 30-day 2K resolution from £3.49 for a single camera, or £9.99 for unlimited cameras, which will suit most users. Most new devices come with some sort of free trial, giving you access to the service to help you decide if you want to subscribe.

If you choose not to subscribe, you'll still get access to notifications and be able to access live video streaming, but there's no online storage. For those cameras connected to a Smart Hub, local storage may be an option, but for newer cameras offering direct Wi-Fi connection, if you don't have a hub, then you won't get storage (except for the Arlo Go with its microSD card slot). On balance, an Arlo Secure subscription really is a necessary part of having an Arlo system.