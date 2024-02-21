Key Takeaways Arlo offers various security plans, such as Arlo Secure, which enhances camera features.

Every year, Arlo launches new devices to cover all the bases when it comes to smart security. You can buy cameras for inside or outside your property, video doorbells, floodlights, and even entire home security alarm systems. Easy to set up and simple to use, these devices will give you peace of mind both when you're in and out of the house.

Once you've bought and installed your new Arlo gadgets, there is the option to purchase a monthly subscription to improve your experience. As well as enhancing the devices you already own, some Arlo subscriptions include more of the hardware you might need, and there's even one to protect you when you’re out and about using an app on your smartphone.

Arlo has three types of security plans: Arlo Secure, Arlo Total Security, and Arlo Safe. But which one should you buy? We'll go through what each offers one by one to help you make up your mind.

Arlo Secure plan

To improve your device's features

Arlo Secure enhances the devices you already own, with three subscription levels within it to choose from: Arlo Secure, Arlo Secure Plus, and Arlo Safe & Secure.

Arlo Secure is the first and most affordable level of protection. It costs $13 a month for an unlimited number of devices, or, following a recent price increase, $8 a month if you only want to use it in conjunction with a single camera. A Secure subscription allows your Arlo cameras to capture footage at up to 4K.

The service also offers 30 days of cloud storage, smart interactive notifications on your phone or tablet, animated preview notifications, object detection with AI to differentiate between people, pets and packages, audio detection of alarms, smart activity zones to keep an eye on certain areas of the footage, and theft replacement.

If you own at least one Arlo camera, it's worth buying this plan at the very least. Without a subscription, your camera's functionality would be limited. You'll only be able to see a live view from the camera (as opposed to recordings) and you'll also only get basic motion detection notifications.

Arlo Secure Plus costs $18 a month for an unlimited number of cameras. Those extra few dollars get you access to two additional features: 24/7 emergency response to quickly get help from the police, fire or ambulance service in an emergency, and critical alerts that notify you of emergencies even if your phone is on mute or Do Not Disturb.

Arlo Safe & Secure adds another dimension to the protection for $25 monthly. You'll get all the features of Arlo Secure Plus, as well as video verification and escalation, in addition to 24/7 professional monitoring (both involve real people checking up on your footage). To add to that, you'll get cellular and battery backup which protects your gear against power outages. You'll also get all the benefits of the Arlo Safe app subscription described in more detail below.

Feature Arlo Secure Arlo Secure Plus Arlo Safe & Secure Monthly price $13 (Single camera: $8) $18 $25 Unlimited number of devices Yes Yes Yes 30 day cloud storage Yes Yes Yes Video resolution up to 4K Yes Yes Yes Smart interactive & animated preview notifications Yes Yes Yes Object detection with AI Yes Yes Yes Audio detection of alarms Yes Yes Yes Smart activity zones Yes Yes Yes Theft replacement Yes Yes Yes 24/7 Emergency response No Yes Yes Critical Alerts No Yes Yes Video verification and escalation No No Yes 24/7 professional monitoring No No Yes Cellular and battery backup No No Yes

Arlo Total Security plan

All-in-one security including hardware and software

If you're yet to buy any Arlo equipment but expect to, Arlo's Total Security Plan provides a combination of hardware and software.

The Starter plan costs $10 a month for 36 months, totaling $360. It includes an All-in-One Sensor that can work as a window alarm, motion detector, door sensor, and so on. To control it, this package includes the Security System Keypad Hub, and you'll get a yard sign to deter thieves. As part of the Starter plan, Arlo also provides 24/7 professional monitoring, critical alerts, direct dispatch for fire, medical, and police services, as well as sensor and security system notifications.

The Starter Plus plan adds cellular and battery backup to this list of features for $20 a month over 36 months, equaling $720.

You get extra features in this plan too, such as 30 days of cloud video storage, AI person, vehicle and animal detection, package detection, AI smoke/CO alarm listening, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant support.

The best level of protection comes with the Advanced with Video plan at $50 a month, which works out to $1,800 over 36 months. In addition to everything in the Starter and Start Plus plans, you’ll get some additional hardware like the Arlo Pro 5S 2K Camera, the Arlo Pro 5S 2K Battery, a Dual Charging Station, and an anti-theft mount.

Feature Starter Starter Plus Advanced with Video Monthly price (for 36-month commitments) $10 $20 $50 All-in-one sensor Yes Yes Yes System keypad Yes Yes Yes Yard Sign Yes Yes Yes Phone and battery backup No Yes Yes 24/7 professional monitoring Yes Yes Yes Dispatch for emergencies Yes Yes Yes Security system notifications Yes Yes Yes Arlo Pro 5S 2K camera and battery No No Yes Dual charging station No No Yes Anti-theft mount No No Yes 30 day Cloud storage No Yes Yes AI detection No Yes Yes Package Detection No Yes Yes Smoke/CO Alarm No Yes Yes Alexa and Google Assistant Support No Yes Yes

Arlo Safe plan

A personal safety smartphone app

One of Arlo's subscriptions doesn't require any equipment at all, it comes in the form of a smartphone app. Arlo Safe is available for iOS and Android, and you can choose between two different plans: personal and family. If you only need it for yourself, the personal plan is priced at $5 a month, while the family plan costs $10 a month for those who want other loved ones to use it too.

Arlo Safe is an app that keeps an eye on you and your family's safety when you're not at home. The app can call for emergency help when you need it, like in a car accident; it can let your family members know that you're okay with arrival and departure alerts for familiar places; and it provides live, medically-trained security experts to respond to you at all times of day and night.