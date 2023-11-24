Arlo Pro 5S 2 Pack $320 $500 Save $180 Offering top quality performance, this is the latest Pro camera from Arlo offering 2K resolution, night vision, motion and audio detection. There's also a 36% saving on this 2 pack, saving you $180. $320 at Amazon

Arlo is one of the most popular brands of home security cameras, offering a modular system that you can build over time and giving you a fully connected and controllable experience. The Arlo Pro 5S is one of the top models offered by the company and one of our picks for the best smart security cameras as it offers outstanding performance. This big discount that slashes prices by $180 for a pack of two cameras makes the device all the more of a home security must-have.

That brings the price down from $500 to $320, a huge saving. There are also options for single cameras if you don't want to spend that much.

Why the Arlo Pro 5S is a great Black Friday investment for your home security

Arlo offers a versatile system with a full range of devices. The company offers a great video doorbell, along with indoor and floodlight cameras. But the heart of the system is the Arlo Pro. The latest version is the Arlo Pro 5S, which offers a 2K resolution, but importantly, it captures video at a higher bitrate than older Arlo cameras, so it gives you better detail and quality, with better color performance. That's why I'd recommend the Arlo Pro 5S over the Arlo Pro 4 cameras, for example.

The great thing about the Arlo system is that many of the devices - including the Pro 5S cameras - are battery powered. This means installation is super easy, as you don't have to worry about cabling. You might want to pick up a couple of additional batteries, so you can swap them over when you need them - but you can also connect these to the mains if you prefer.

Note, however, that to get the most out of the Arlo system, you need an Arlo Secure plan. You'll get a free trial with these cameras, but what you're really paying for is 30-day recording in the cloud, so you can access and download your security video at any time. Because of this, I'd recommend investing in the system rather than just a single camera, which is why this twin pack of cameras makes sense.

As I said, Arlo is a module system, all controlled through the app on your phone, so you can easily add, remove and relocate cameras whenever you want. There's an LED illuminator for nighttime capture, as well as IR if you don't want lights coming on after dark. You also get complete control over when you capture. You can have them on all the time, or define when you don't want cameras capturing motion or audio when triggered.

But it's the performance that impressed me the most. I've had an Arlo security system as a part of my home security kit for many years and the Pro 5S brings a bump in quality - as well as a clever low power model - to provide better coverage. Black Friday is a great time to buy, but if you don't need the twin pack, there is a single camera option too.

