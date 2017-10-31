Key Takeaways Using a VPN is legal in many countries, but it's important to know the laws and avoid crossing any red lines to stay out of trouble.

VPNs encrypt data and allow you to browse anonymously, which can make authorities and corporations uncomfortable because it makes it harder for them to control you.

Some countries, like China and Russia, restrict or ban VPN use, and legal action can be taken if you become a government target. Always be cautious when using a VPN in these or any other country.

Digital privacy has become as crucial online as personal grooming. Many people use VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) to safeguard their data and surf the web anonymously. Others also use VPNs to bypass geographical restrictions on content streaming platforms.

The big question is, are VPNs legal, and can you get in trouble for using one? While VPNs are legitimate in most contexts, it's also important to know the dos and don'ts to avoid breaking the law.

What's the fuss about using a VPN?

A VPN encrypts your data and internet connections, preventing any third parties from monitoring your online activities, finding your identity, or even hacking you. By masking your IP address, it's almost impossible for anyone to track you down or keep tabs on you. To some extent, authorities and corporations might not like this because going anonymous makes you slippery, and they don't want to lose the ability to control you.

Is using a VPN illegal?

Using a VPN can be legal or illegal, depending on where you're using it from. Many countries, including the US and the UK, allow citizens to use VPNs to protect their online privacy. Only in some countries, including China, Russia, and Belarus, VPNs are restricted or completely banned. You might still find a few VPN companies operating in these countries, but the government closely monitors them.

If you're in a country that allows VPN use, you can legally use one for browsing as long as you're not breaking the rules. It is, therefore, advisable to check what the laws in your country say about using a VPN to avoid crossing the red lines. While a VPN can hide your identifiable details and prevent tracking forms, authorities will be on your case if you use one for serious criminal activities like hacking or fraud.

You might also want to be cautious if you live in a country where VPNs are restricted or outright banned. This is because legal action can be taken if you become a government target for any reason. Needless to say, millions of people and tourists in places like China still use VPNs for one reason or another, despite the strict censorship laws. But that doesn't mean it's legal.

In which countries is using a VPN illegal?

Some countries don't allow VPN use at all, while others restrict its use. In India, for example, the government expects all VPN companies to collect and store users' data (and hand it over when requested). China, too has banned most VPN companies unwilling to adhere to the intrusive regulations. Here's a list of countries where VPN use might be illegal:

China

Russia

The United Arab Emirates

Iran

Oman

Turkey

Turkmenistan

Egypt

Belarus

North Korea