The Samsung Galaxy A34 and A54 will be two mid-range phones but can we expect mid-range pricing?

Samsung hasn't yet officially confirmed when the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 mid-rangers will be announced, but that isn't stopping the leaks. The latest one might have given us a good idea of how much the phones will cost.

With Samsung expected to announce the two new phones within weeks a new leak claims to have rough information on how much they will cost, at least in Europe. At this point, it's important to remember that nothing here is confirmed, but it's the closest thing we have right now so it's what we'll have to work with.

Here's how much Appuals and SamMobile think we'll be paying for the Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 when they are finally announced for real.

Galaxy A34 5G (6GB+128GB) to cost between €410 and €430

Galaxy A34 5G (8GB+256GB) to cost between €470 and €490

Galaxy A54 5G (8GB+128GB) to cost between €530 and €550

Galaxy A54 5G (8GB+256GB) to cost between €590 and €610

There is obviously a little wiggle room there so it's clear that nobody is particularly sure about what those prices will be right now. But it does fit within the ballpark of what we might have expected.

As for what the two phones will offer, recent Galaxy A54 leaks point to a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. An Exynos 1380 chip will handle processing while a 50-megapixel main camera will offer 4K video recording.

As for the Galaxy A34, things are a little less clear. Some reports have the phone using one of Samsung's Exynos chips, just like the Galaxy A54, while others claim that a MediaTek part will be employed. Whichever it is, we can expect mid-range performance from this mid-range phone.

With no official release date known for either phone, all eyes will be on Samsung and the upcoming Mobile World Congress event to see if anything gets said about the pair.